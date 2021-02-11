Witnesses Sought To Ormond Road Fatal Crash

Police investigating a fatal crash on Ormond Road in Twyford yesterday are appealing for possible witnesses.

The crash, involving a gold SUV that struck a tree, occurred on Ormond Road between Omahu Road and Evendon Road, about 2.50pm on Wednesday 10 February.

Tragically one person died at the scene.

Police would like to extend their sympathies to the family and friends of the deceased at this difficult time.

Police continue to make enquires and would like to speak to any people travelling on Ormond Road towards Omahu Road between 2.40pm and 2.50pm.

These motorists may be important witnesses, particularly if they have seen the gold SUV travelling in the same direction.

Information can be provided to Police on 105, using file number 210210/2782.

