UPDATE: Police Search For Missing Man In Waikato River
Monday, 22 February 2021, 5:50 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
A body has been located in the search for a man who went
missing following a water incident in the Waikato River,
Onewhero, at the weekend.
The search has been ongoing
to locate the man since he reportedly came off his jetski on
Saturday evening.
A body was located shortly after 2pm
today.
Police have been supporting the family and a
blessing and karakia was held at the site by local Kaumātua
today.
Police’s thoughts and deepest sympathies go
out to the man’s family, who have requested privacy at
this difficult time.
The matter will be referred to
the
Coroner.
It is a free country. Feel free to treat the battle between Australia and Facebook as a case of Facebook using its immense power to bully a sovereign nation, and as prime evidence for why Mark Zuckerberg needs to be taken down a peg. That’s certainly been the dominant theme of the media coverage to date. Feel free to sign on. Yet the basic credibility problem I have with this scenario is that it paints Rupert Murdoch and his cronies in the Morrison government as being the puny, innocent victims of Facebook. Believe me, this story isn’t a case of the Big Tech behemoth picking on the little guy... More>>