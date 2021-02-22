UPDATE: Police Search For Missing Man In Waikato River

A body has been located in the search for a man who went missing following a water incident in the Waikato River, Onewhero, at the weekend.

The search has been ongoing to locate the man since he reportedly came off his jetski on Saturday evening.

A body was located shortly after 2pm today.

Police have been supporting the family and a blessing and karakia was held at the site by local Kaumātua today.

Police’s thoughts and deepest sympathies go out to the man’s family, who have requested privacy at this difficult time.

The matter will be referred to the Coroner.

© Scoop Media

