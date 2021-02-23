Name Release - Serious Crash, Southbridge

Police can now release the name of the man who died as a result of a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Main Rakaia Rd and Northbank Rd in Southbridge on 18 February 2021.

He was Anthony Trevor Thomas, 81, of Canterbury.

Police extend their sympathies to his family and friends at this time.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

