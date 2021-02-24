Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Queen Elizabeth Park Festival: A Smorgasbord Of Fun For The Whole Family

Wednesday, 24 February 2021, 1:01 pm
Press Release: Greater Wellington Regional Council

Greater Wellington’s free festival at Queen Elizabeth Park (QEP) this Sunday 28 February will offer a smorgasbord of fun, family-friendly activities and entertainment with something for everyone.

The festival is a staple of Greater Wellington’s summer events programme, with over a thousand people expected to flow into the park to enjoy the day.

Greater Wellington councillor Penny Gaylor says she’s been counting down the days to the event, which will have everything people expect to see at a festival – and lots more besides.

“The day kicks off with a scavenger hunt taking tamariki through the best parts of the park. Following that, youngsters will enjoy hopping on the bouncy castle and getting their face painted. Music courtesy of DJ Vinnie will accompany the day’s activities, and a variety of food trucks will provide essential fuel to ensure the fun doesn’t stop,” says Cr Gaylor.

QEP boasts swampy wetlands, sandy dunes, grassy picnic areas, cycling and horse riding trails, and beach access for swimming and fishing. But what really makes the park special, reckons Cr Gaylor, is the groups that operate within it.

“We’re excited to have lots of these groups adding to the day’s festivities by showcasing their unique attractions. Kāpiti stables will be putting on a variety of discounted horse rides, and the folks at Wellington Tramway Museum will be offering a blast from the past with discounted tram rides. Paekakariki Surf Lifeguards will also be on location to chat about water safety, and their exciting new surf club building project,” she says.

With great rail connections to the park, as well as Te Ara O Whareroa, a gentle and pleasant cycleway linking Paekakariki and Raumati via QEP, people are encouraged to consider taking public transport or cycling to the event. Tamariki arriving by bike will be rewarded with the chance to saddle up for a ‘Bike Rodeo’ put on by Greater Wellington’s Pedal Ready team.

“One of the best things about Greater Wellington’s summer events programme is the way it brings communities together through unique experiences, set amongst some of the most beautiful nature spots our region has to offer. With QEP Festival, we’re really pulling out all the stops,” adds Cr Gaylor.

People can find out more about this free event and register their interest to attend on Facebook.

To discover more events in Greater Wellington summer events programme, visit www.gw.summer.com

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Greater Wellington Regional Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Labour’s Fudging On Child Poverty, And America’s Diplomatic Dance With Iran

If you want a good insight into what the limits of tiny, barely discernible steps to reduce poverty actually look like, delve into the latest Statistics Department figures on poverty in New Zealand Most of the nine measures utilised reveal little or no progress in combatting poverty over the 21 months to March 2020... More>>


 


Bloomfield: No Indication To Change Alert Levels At This Stage

The Director-General of Health says people who have been in contact with the latest cases need to go into lockdown, but Auckland itself does not. More>>

ALSO:

Stats NZ: Latest Release Of Child Poverty Statistics

All measures of child poverty were trending downwards, prior to the COVID-19 lockdown, across the two years since year ended June 2018, Stats NZ said today. The COVID-19 lockdown in late March 2020 affected Stats NZ’s ability to collect data from households ... More>>

ALSO:

10 Years Later: First-Hand Accounts Of The Christchurch 2011 Earthquake: 'I Just Felt I'm Gonna Die'

Those who were in Christchurch on 22 February 2011 all have a story to tell. Their accounts are all fragments of the same story - the story of a broken city. More>>

ALSO:


NZ Initiative: New Report Highlights How Our Housing Crisis Could Worsen If We Don’t Act Now

If New Zealand politicians thought the housing crisis in 2020 was bad, the worst is yet to come, warns a new report by The New Zealand Initiative. In The Need to Build: The demographic drivers of housing demand , Research Assistant Leonard Hong ... More>>

Parliament: Kiwi MPs Among The “Most Educated In The World”

New analysis of MP qualifications reveals New Zealand’s Parliament is one of the most educated and highest qualified in the world, and significantly more educated than Australia’s. The research, by Mark Blackham of BlacklandPR and Geoffrey Miller ... More>>

The Dig: An Illogical Ideological Struggle

Dig beneath all the trade wars and the arguments to the effect that the USA should not permit China to achieve economic and technological superiority, or even parity, and you find the real reason behind the conflict... More>>

Travel: Government Eases Visa Restrictions For Visitors In New Zealand

Visitor visa holders will be able to stay in New Zealand a little longer as the Government eases restrictions for those still here, the Minister of Immigration has announced. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 