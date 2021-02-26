Update: Papatoetoe Firearms Incident

25 February 2021

Counties Manukau District Commander Superintendent Jill Rogers:

A man has been injured after being shot by Police in Papatoetoe tonight.

Police were called at about 5.47pm to an Avis Avenue property after a shot was fired through the window of a neighbouring house.

Nobody was injured as a result of this.

Police, including Armed Offenders Squad members and the Eagle helicopter, responded and cordons were put in place.

At about 8.24pm the man came out of the house with a firearm and was shot by Police.

He has been taken to hospital in a critical condition.

A cordon will remain in place overnight and a scene examination will begin tomorrow.

A Critical Incident Investigation into the shooting is now underway and the IPCA will be notified.

The next update will be tomorrow.

© Scoop Media

