Name Release - Duvauchelle Workplace Incident

Police can now release the name of the man who died when he was struck by an unoccupied vehicle and trailer that rolled down a driveway while he was carrying out gardening work in Duvauchelle on 23 February.

He was 53-year-old Bradley James Walker, known as Trev, of Akaroa.

Police extends its sympathies to his loved ones at this time.

The death will be referred to the Coroner and WorkSafe.

© Scoop Media

