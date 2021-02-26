Name Release - Duvauchelle Workplace Incident
Friday, 26 February 2021, 4:48 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police can now release the name of the man who died when
he was struck by an unoccupied vehicle and trailer that
rolled down a driveway while he was carrying out gardening
work in Duvauchelle on 23 February.
He was 53-year-old
Bradley James Walker, known as Trev, of Akaroa.
Police
extends its sympathies to his loved ones at this
time.
The death will be referred to the Coroner and
WorkSafe.
