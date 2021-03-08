Police Appeal For Information Following Robberies

In the early hours of Sunday morning, Police arrested a youth for a series of robberies across Central Hastings and Flaxmere.

The youth allegedly approached three woman, assaulting them before demanding money and keys. All three victims were making their way to or from work.

Police are now appealing for any further information from members of the public which can assist with our investigation.

This was an extremely traumatic experience for the three victims and they have been offered support through Victim Support services.

The youth is due to appear in the Hastings District Court this morning charged with two counts of robbery, aggravated robbery and aggravated assault.

Anyone with information can contact Police via 105 and quote file number 210307/5002.

