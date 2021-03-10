Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Canterbury Hemp Farmer, Scientists And Industry Stakeholders Share Insights During Hemp Field Day

Wednesday, 10 March 2021, 6:58 am
Press Release: Greenlab

Probably the first to introduce e-bikes to Canterbury, Eco-Ants is also an Industrial Hemp enthusiast. This weekend he swung open his farm gate to showcase the scientific research he’s worked on over the past two growing seasons. The inspiration for Ants to do this work came from Parmjit Randhawa, a leading researcher and advocate for the Medicinal Cannabis and the Hemp industry in Australia and New Zealand. Attendees were able to see six MOH approved Hemp cultivars grown back to back in a scientific trial.

The day started with a pictorial presentation of the past 100-days on the trial site, well explained by Ants long-time friend Jaswinder Sekhon with significant growing experience at Crown Research Institute and currently Operations Lead at Greenlab. Brad Lake, co-founder of The Brothers Green explained the Super Food values of hemp seed and oil. His team had a stall showing some of the Hemp products available at their store: 193/3 Montreal Street, Christchurch. Antoine Tane, founder of Kohu Hemp explained to the audience Hemp’s role in sustainable buildings and designs. Antoine is a sustainability enthusiast and has many years of experience in Eco-building. He has worked on a variety of unique projects around the world, with a passion for reducing the carbon footprint of our building industry. Dr Surinder Tandon, an international independent textile consultant with vast experience in the textile sector explained Hemp’s potential to be a niche fibre. Few hemp enthusiasts from the audience were kind enough to share their experiences & learnings on Hemp seed and fibre. Parmjit from Greenlab spoke about how New Zealand’s future could be an innovation hub to explore Hemp and it’s huge potential to reduce waste. After a lot of valuable presentations it was time for the Hemp field day attendees to have a BBQ and wander amongst the research plots. Lastly Ants thanked all the visitors and friends for coming and promised more innovative trials in the next growing season.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Greenlab on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Some Of The Moral Objections Being Levelled At Covid Vaccines

Quite the switch. Barely three months ago, the government was priding itself on cannily spreading its vaccine bets between Pfizer, AstraZeneca, Novovaxx and the Johnson and Johnson vaccine being produced by its subsidiary, Janssen. It had seemed like a good idea to have supply contracts in place with almost the entire field given the uncertainties... More>>


 


Earthquakes: Tsunami Activity – Cancelled

The National Advisory issued at 2:48pm following this morning's earthquakes near the KERMADEC ISLANDS REGION is cancelled.
The advice from GNS Science, based on ocean observations, is that the Beach and Marine threat has now passed for all areas... More>>

Joint Press Release: Dirty PR Exposed In Whale Oil Defamation Trial

Three public health advocates are relieved that their long-standing Whale Oil defamation trial against Cameron Slater, Carrick Graham, Katherine Rich and the Food and Grocery Council has finally concluded and they are pleased that the truth has come out... More>>

ALSO:


Government: Next Stage Of COVID-19 Support For Business And Workers

The Government has confirmed details of COVID-19 support for business and workers following the increased alert levels due to a resurgence of the virus over the weekend... More>>

ALSO:


Maori Party: New National Executive

This morning the Māori Party confirmed their new National Executive including Che Wilson, Fallyn Flavell, John Tamihere and Kaiarahi Takirua: Rawiri Waititi and Debbie Ngarewa-Packer... More>>

Government: Balanced Economic Approach Reflected In Crown Accounts

New Zealand’s economic recovery has again been reflected in the Government’s books, which are in better shape than expected.
The Crown accounts for the seven months to the end of January 2021 were better than forecast in the Half Year Economic and Fiscal Update (HYEFU)... More>>


Covid-19: Auckland Back To Alert Level Three After One New Community Case Revealed

Auckland will move to alert level three for a week at 6am tomorrow morning after two new Covid-19 community cases announced this evening could not be directly linked to earlier cases, the Prime Minister has confirmed.
The rest of the country will move to level two.... More>>

NZ Initiative: New Report Highlights How Our Housing Crisis Could Worsen If We Don’t Act Now

If New Zealand politicians thought the housing crisis in 2020 was bad, the worst is yet to come, warns a new report by The New Zealand Initiative. In The Need to Build: The demographic drivers of housing demand , Research Assistant Leonard Hong ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 