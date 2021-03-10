Canterbury Hemp Farmer, Scientists And Industry Stakeholders Share Insights During Hemp Field Day

Probably the first to introduce e-bikes to Canterbury, Eco-Ants is also an Industrial Hemp enthusiast. This weekend he swung open his farm gate to showcase the scientific research he’s worked on over the past two growing seasons. The inspiration for Ants to do this work came from Parmjit Randhawa, a leading researcher and advocate for the Medicinal Cannabis and the Hemp industry in Australia and New Zealand. Attendees were able to see six MOH approved Hemp cultivars grown back to back in a scientific trial.

The day started with a pictorial presentation of the past 100-days on the trial site, well explained by Ants long-time friend Jaswinder Sekhon with significant growing experience at Crown Research Institute and currently Operations Lead at Greenlab. Brad Lake, co-founder of The Brothers Green explained the Super Food values of hemp seed and oil. His team had a stall showing some of the Hemp products available at their store: 193/3 Montreal Street, Christchurch. Antoine Tane, founder of Kohu Hemp explained to the audience Hemp’s role in sustainable buildings and designs. Antoine is a sustainability enthusiast and has many years of experience in Eco-building. He has worked on a variety of unique projects around the world, with a passion for reducing the carbon footprint of our building industry. Dr Surinder Tandon, an international independent textile consultant with vast experience in the textile sector explained Hemp’s potential to be a niche fibre. Few hemp enthusiasts from the audience were kind enough to share their experiences & learnings on Hemp seed and fibre. Parmjit from Greenlab spoke about how New Zealand’s future could be an innovation hub to explore Hemp and it’s huge potential to reduce waste. After a lot of valuable presentations it was time for the Hemp field day attendees to have a BBQ and wander amongst the research plots. Lastly Ants thanked all the visitors and friends for coming and promised more innovative trials in the next growing season.

© Scoop Media

