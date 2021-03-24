Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

NZ Power And Petrol Will Not Increase As Climate Change Kicks In

Wednesday, 24 March 2021, 2:21 pm
Press Release: NZTA

SH8 Roxburgh, Central Otago, flood relief project getting underway, full detour for eight days in April

A one-metre square culvert will be replaced by one eight times bigger north of Roxburgh, at Pumphouse Creek on SH8 in coming weeks, says Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency.

The new culvert will measure four metres by two metres.

Tree felling and other site clearance work on the highway shoulder starts this week, (24 March) so people should expect short periods with Stop/Go traffic management and a reduced speed limit, says Waka Kotahi Maintenance Contract Manager Mark Stewart.

“However, the main impact upon road users will be a full road closure with a detour from Sunday, 18 April to Monday morning, 26 April,” he says.

Pumphouse Creek is half a kilometre north of Roxburgh.

“Following a series of floods over recent years in the Roxburgh area, a catchment study was conducted by Otago Regional Council, and Waka Kotahi has been working closely with council staff to help improve the resilience of this section of SH8 to protect land and the downstream water treatment plant in sustained heavy rain.”

Pumphouse Creek had an ongoing risk of flooding, he says. “Gravel was accumulating and blocking the existing culvert following heavy rain in the hills which has occurred more frequently over recent years.

“Not only is the existing culvert unable to deal with these heavy rain events, an existing water treatment pumphouse owned by Central Otago District Council immediately downstream also becomes vulnerable to damage and possible outages to the residents of the town when it floods. The larger culvert will help channel flood waters and gravels under the road and below the pumphouse to the Clutha River once it is operational.”

The work programme and the detour/ road closure from 18 April

Work will run from this week, with minimal impact upon road users initially, to the end of May.

However, from 8 am Sunday, 18 April to 8 am Monday, 26 April, there will be a 24/7 traffic closure as the old culvert is removed and the new one is positioned. This closure coincides with the school holidays and Anzac Day observance on Monday, 26 April.

The detour route, on the eastern side of the Clutha River, will take northbound traffic in Roxburgh onto Jedburgh St across the river, onto Roxburgh East Road up to the Roxburgh Hydro Dam and back onto SH8. (Reverse for southbound traffic – see maps below).

Local road users may need an extra 10 – 15 minutes to navigate via the detour when travelling around their community, however vehicles that were intending to travel straight through Roxburgh via SH8 will have less than five minutes added to their total journey.

Pedestrians and cyclists

Pedestrians and cyclists will be helped through the work site during daytime hours of operation – 8 am to 5 pm – even while the eight-day detour and traffic closure is in place. Residents are asked to keep pets and children away from the site as much as possible over the next few weeks, given the heavy machinery being used.

Detour route – not suitable for all freight/ over-dimension vehicles

The detour route, on the eastern side of the Clutha River, is not suitable for all freight traffic and over-dimension vehicles.

  • While High Performance Motor Vehicles (HPMV) can take the detour route, the Jedburgh bridge cannot take 50MAX truck trailers, overweight freight vehicles and over-dimension vehicles are restricted to nine metres wide.
  • At the Roxburgh Dam bridge, over-dimension loads are further restricted to 6.5 metres wide and 7 metres high.

Waka Kotahi thanks all regular road users and residents for taking care around this work site, our crews and on the detour route through to the end of May.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from NZTA on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Why Emirates Team New Zealand Is A Really, Really Bad Look

Now that the patriotic frenzy has died down, maybe we should all look in the mirror and reconsider the implications of our America’s Cup victory being won by a team called “Emirates Team New Zealand”? It would not be xenophobic to do so. Arguably, our connection to the feudal regimes that comprise the United Arab Emirates carry almost as much reputational risk as if we were talking about Myanmar Airlines Team New Zealand... More>>

ALSO:


 
 



Government: Housing Package Backs First Home Buyers

The Government has announced a housing package that will increase the supply of houses and remove incentives for speculators, to deliver a more sustainable housing market... More>>


ALSO:

Trans-Tasman travel: Date for bubble to be announced on 6 April - Ardern

Several concerns need to be resolved before a trans-Tasman bubble can go ahead, but the government hopes on 6 April to announce a start date, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says... More>>

ALSO:


Government: Strengthening Water Fluoridation Decisions

Proposed changes to Fluoridation Bill further ensures we are taking a safe, effective and affordable approach to improving children’s oral heath, Associate Health Minister Dr Ayesha Verrall announced today... More>>

ALSO:


Government: 31$ Billion Investment To Help Auckland Build Back Better

The Government and Auckland Council are building on their record transport investment to help Auckland meet the long-term challenges of climate change and housing, Transport Minister Michael Wood and Auckland Mayor Phil Goff announced today... More>>


Maori Party: New National Executive

This morning the Māori Party confirmed their new National Executive including Che Wilson, Fallyn Flavell, John Tamihere and Kaiarahi Takirua: Rawiri Waititi and Debbie Ngarewa-Packer... More>>

Government: Balanced Economic Approach Reflected In Crown Accounts

New Zealand’s economic recovery has again been reflected in the Government’s books, which are in better shape than expected.
The Crown accounts for the seven months to the end of January 2021 were better than forecast in the Half Year Economic and Fiscal Update (HYEFU)... More>>


Covid-19: Auckland Back To Alert Level Three After One New Community Case Revealed

Auckland will move to alert level three for a week at 6am tomorrow morning after two new Covid-19 community cases announced this evening could not be directly linked to earlier cases, the Prime Minister has confirmed.
The rest of the country will move to level two.... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 