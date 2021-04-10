Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Grand Opening For Marton’s $1.3m Destination Playground – Saturday 17 April

Saturday, 10 April 2021, 5:23 pm
Press Release: Marton Development Group

The Marton community is having a grand opening for Te Āhuru Mōwai, their new destination playground, at 10am on Saturday 17 April.

The playground is four years in the making and cost $1.3m, nearly all of which was raised through grants and donations from the local community.

Chairperson for the Marton Development Group (the not-for-profit organisation behind the playground) Lucy Skou said the group was beyond excited to finally open the playground and to share it with the Marton community.

“We can’t wait for everyone who has supported this playground through fundraising, working-bees, donations, auctions, sausage sizzles and more to come and experience what their money and hard work has built.”

The free event will be held at Te Āhuru Mōwai on Wellington road, Marton and will include ribbon cutting, music, food carts, face-painting, sausage sizzle and a scavenger hunt.

Skou says it will be fun for all ages and everybody is welcome.

The new play space was designed by award-winning landscape architects Boffa Miskell and replaces a much smaller playground built in 1951. The only other playground in Marton was built in the 1970s.

Te Āhuru Mōwai o Tutaeporoporo (the full bi-line for the playground) was given its name by local mana whenua Ngā Wairiki and Ngāti Apa and means ‘the safe haven of Tutaeporoporo’.

Tutaeporoporo is a mokai to local Iwi that is seen as a friend and guardian of southern Rangitīkei land, waterways and people.

Te Rūnanga o Ngā Wairiki Ngāti Apa also worked closely with the playground designers to develop art work which tells the tale of Tutaeporoporo and is woven throughout the play space.

The Rangitīkei District Council was supportive of the playground from the outset and provided on-going assistance throughout the project. In addition, the council installed public toilets, contributed $87,000 to the project and will take on the on-going maintenance of the playground, which sits on council land.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Marton Development Group on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Why Raising Corporate Taxes Has Become A Hot New Political Cause

Surprisingly, “raising taxes” has become a very fashionable political idea in 2021. That’s right. After decades of being seen (at best) as a necessary evil, higher corporate taxes are now being treated as the Great Good Thing that will revive the US economy, re-distribute wealth productively, help to build neglected and decaying public infrastructure, fund public health, address social inequality, restore a sense of community and generally make everyone feel better about the society in which they live... More>>

 

Government: Delivers Next Phase Of Climate Action

The Government is delivering on a key election commitment to tackle climate change, by banning new low and medium temperature coal-fired boilers and partnering with the private sector to help it transition away from fossil fuels. This is the first ... More>>

Government: Independent Experts To Advise On Post-Vaccination Future

The Government is acting to ensure decisions on responding to the next phase of the COVID-19 pandemic are informed by the best available scientific evidence and strategic public health advice. “New Zealand has worked towards an elimination ... More>>

Travel: Trans-Tasman Bubble To Start 19 April

New Zealand’s successful management of COVID means quarantine-free travel between New Zealand and Australia will start on Monday 19 April, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced today. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and COVID-19 Response Minister Chris ... More>>

ALSO:


Health: Drug-Testing Law To Be Made Permanent

Interim legislation that is already proving to keep people safer from drugs will be made permanent, Health Minister Andrew Little says. More>>

World Travel: New Zealand Temporarily Suspending Travel From India - PM Jacinda Ardern

Travel into New Zealand from India - including for New Zealand citizens and residents - is being temporarily suspended because of high numbers of Covid-19 cases. More>>

Finance: Crown Accounts Again Better Than Forecast

Hon Grant Robertson Minister of Finance The economic recovery from COVID-19 continues to be reflected in the Government’s books, which are again better than expected. The Crown accounts for the eight months to the end of February 2021 showed both OBEGAL ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 