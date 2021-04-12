Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

What A Difference A Year Makes…Red Shield Appeal Launched Today

Monday, 12 April 2021, 5:59 am
This time last year The Salvation Army was meeting unprecedented demand from people in need of food. The nearly five-week restrictive Level 4 lockdown resulted in job loss, reduced income, and fear for the future.

We innovated: When we couldn’t see people face-to-face, we set up drive-through foodbanks. Distance visits to our social housing tenants and Skype meetings with our addiction clients ensured we could still deliver our wraparound services to those in need.

What a difference a year makes.

In 2021, we are digging deeper to offer long-term solutions for the challenges poverty brings.

We have moved from a triage phase during the Lockdown, to offering strategies for change, and hope for the future.

Our holistic approach means hungry bellies are fed, first and foremost. But our support goes so much deeper. From financial mentoring and counselling, to addiction services, supported accommodation, and Positive Lifestyle Programmes, The Salvation Army develops comprehensive support addressing the whole experience of each person.

We know these things work. Every day we see the proof.

The first step to a hopeful future is opening up possibilities and these can come from unlikely sources.

Richard and Asina were living in their car, scared and alone. It all changed one night when they spotted a Salvation Army poster in a bathroom.

“I walk into a bathroom to freshen up and then there’s this sign on the wall in front of me. It’s The Salvation Army advising people if you need a shower or if you need some shelter to call this number,” Asina says.

Enter Salvation Army street outreach worker John.

“I thought he was an angel,” Asina says.

John spent time hearing about the couple’s challenges and strengths. He helped find them stable accommodation. A year on, John and The Salvation Army continue to support the couple. Their lives are unrecognisable.

“The weight of our situation has just lifted and it’s like we can breathe,” Asina says.

With the Army’s ongoing support, they are now developing a programme to help others who, like them, face uncertainty and fear.

The Salvation Army’s mission to care for people, transform lives and reform society provides the impetus behind everything we do.

Our work depends greatly on the generosity of our donors. We know that life has become financially tough for many in Aotearoa. Some of our donors may even be asking for help for the first time ever. Covid-19 has forced many of us to adapt to lower incomes or even unemployment. We’re asking you to dig deep, as we are, to offer hope for the future to your community.

Donate today

www.salvationarmy.org.nz/redshield

0800 53 00 00

