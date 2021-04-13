Richie & Gemma McCaw Share Personal ‘New Zealand Must Do’s’ Following Trip To Fiordland And The Catlins

Richie and Gemma McCaw - Nugget Point

After jumping out of a plane in Tauranga to kick off their partnership with Tourism New Zealand, Richie & Gemma McCaw have today shared their personal ‘New Zealand Must Do’ lists – starting with Fiordland and the Catlins.

With domestic travel being vital to New Zealand’s tourism recovery, the McCaw’s have teamed up with Tourism New Zealand to create content that will encourage kiwis to ‘Do Something New’, highlighting incredible experiences around the country and meeting some new and old friends along the way.

Like many New Zealanders, the pair have been exploring their own backyard in a bid to support the tourism industry in its recovery whilst borders have been closed to international visitors. By releasing their personal ‘NZ Must Do lists’, they’re hoping they might encourage Kiwis to do the same.

“It was really fun sitting down together to plan our New Zealand must-do’s. We realised there are so many amazing experiences we’ve always talked about doing, it was hard to stop at 10!”. says Richie.

“We’re excited to tick off one of these experiences today - exploring the Fiordland Backcountry and visiting Hankinson Hut – the oldest hut in Fiordland.”

As part of their Southland adventure, the pair hiked into Hankinson Hut, then headed over to the Catlins to explore the incredible coastline which is home to the world’s smallest dolphins, most endangered sea lions and rarest penguins.

While both Richie and Gemma have a shared love for adventure, the pair have created separate lists and are looking forward to getting each other to do something new.

“It’s been quite special to take the time to think about my own “NZ must Dos” – these are things I’ve wanted to do for years, whole regions I’ve never managed to get to, so it’ll be awesome to tick them off with Richie and the family,” says Gemma.

“Plus it’ll be pretty special doing some of the experiences later in the year as a family of four.”

Unsurprisingly, both lists are action-packed, including cycling the Queen Charlotte track, kayaking the Abel Tasman and exploring Stewart Island – but there are also some more relaxed experiences planned such as glamping in the Coromandel, dining at Blue Duck Station in Whanganui, and golf in the Hawkes Bay.

Richie McCaw’s 10 Must Do’s in New Zealand

1. Wildlife Experiences in the Catlins | Southland

2. Cycling the Queen Charlotte Track | Marlborough

3. Golf at Cape Kidnappers | Hawke’s Bay

4. Explore the Backcountry | Fiordland National Park

5. Heli Skiing around Mt Aspiring National Park | Wanaka

6. Kayak Abel Tasman | Nelson Tasman

7. Do the Pouakai Crossing | Taranaki

8. Snorkelling and Diving the Poor Knights Islands | Northland

9. Rafting the Landsborough River | West Coast

10. Walk or Bike in Tongariro National Park | Ruapehu

Gemma McCaw’s 10 Must Do’s in New Zealand

1. Glamping in The Coromandel Region

2. Kayaking Abel Tasman | Nelson Tasman

3. Visit Waitangi Treaty Grounds: Northland

4. Dine at the Chef’s Table at Blue Duck Station | Whanganui

5. Enjoy the Night Sky at Aotea-Great Barrier Island | Hauraki Gulf

6. Walk the Milford Track | Fiordland

7. Explore Stewart Island | Southland

8. Go to a Wellness Retreat | West Coast

9. Luxury Day Spa | Queenstown

10. Explore New Walks in Tongariro National Park | Ruapehu

