Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Large Wetland Being Constructed In Tukipo, Central Hawke's Bay

Tuesday, 13 April 2021, 9:28 am
Press Release: Hawkes Bay Regional Council


A large wetland is being constructed in Tukipo, Central Hawke’s Bay to investigate how wetlands can be used to remove nitrogen and other contaminants from farm run-off and improve the health of surrounding waterways.

The Hawke’s Bay Regional Council is working in partnership with the National Institute of Water and Atmospheric Research (NIWA), Fonterra and the Tukipo Catchment Group to build the 1.6 hectare wetland, which is being planted with 24,000 native wetland and riparian plants.

The wetland has cost $350,000 to build, including a $250,000 contribution from Fonterra and $100,000 from the Regional Council. It is being constructed on a property owned by the White family in Ashley Clinton.

Regional Council freshwater scientist Dr Andy Hicks says the project is a positive example of the benefits of working together to achieve great outcomes for the environment.

“The establishment of the wetland will be of significant value to the wider Tukipo catchment with strong water quality and biodiversity benefits.

This wetland will capture and treat water from around 180 hectares of the catchment. The wetland works by bacteria in the wetland soils converting nitrate from farm run-off and leaching into nitrogen gas, ultimately improving water quality,” he says.

The Regional Council’s Tukituki Catchment Plan has set ambitious nitrogen targets for landowners, including in some cases, for nitrogen rates in waterways to be more than halved.

“We think that constructed wetlands may form a key part of the response in the Tukituki catchment and we hope that this project will provide a model around how we can target nitrogen reduction throughout the region,” says Dr Hicks.

Landowner Willie White says the family welcomed the wetland as the land where it is being built is not highly productive and is well suited to wetland restoration. It is next to Barnsdale Bush, a seven hectare remnant of native bush, including a magnificent stand of kahikatea.

“We hope this bush will benefit from the enhanced biodiversity and the slowing down of the water flow through the wetland after it leaves the bush. It’s great to be part of a wider project assessing the benefits of wetlands for farmers, and the wetland is aesthetically pleasing and will attract birdlife.”

NIWA is working with the Regional Council, several other councils across the country, DairyNZ and Beef+LambNZ to design, implement, and evaluate constructed wetlands for reducing contaminant concentrations and loads from pastoral runoff.

The Tukipo constructed wetland is one of the six demonstration sites embedded within its Sustainable Land Management and Climate Change Research Programme funded by the Ministry of Primary Industries from 2021-2024.

Principal Scientist Chris Tanner says NIWA will be assisting the Regional Council with continuous water quality monitoring in the wetland to see how effective it will be in reducing nutrients, sediment, and faecal microbes.

“This wetland will provide critical real-world information for developing national guidelines for farmers and adding modules to the Overseer nutrient budgeting models so constructed wetlands can be used more widely to clean up farm run-off.”

Colin Tyler, chair of the Tukipo Catchment Care Group, is pleased to see the project nearing completion.

"Credit and thanks must go to the White family, who have been such huge supporters of the catchment, our targets and the community as a whole. 

It has also been terrific to have a collaboration with Fonterra, NIWA and the Regional Council working together to achieve fantastic outcomes for our freshwater improvement goals."

Fonterra's head of farm source, Central Districts Jason Boyle says it’s great to see the collaboration happening in the Tukipo catchment.

“Our farmers are making significant environmental gains improving management practices on farm, but having additional proven tools like constructed wetlands to help reduce nitrogen levels in catchments will enable communities to accelerate progress.

I’m also excited about these types of natural mitigation solutions as they contribute to regenerating catchments and helping achieve New Zealand’s biodiversity outcomes,” says Mr Boyle.
 

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Hawkes Bay Regional Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Labour Refusing To Lead A Progressive Drugs Policy

Once again, Labour has chosen not to use (a) its parliamentary majority and (b) the huge mandate it was given at the last election in order to (c) bring about progressive social change. Once again, Labour seems to regard its main purpose for being in power as being to keep National and Act out of power. Will Labour for instance, overhaul our out-dated, unsafe, and unjust laws on drugs? No, it will not... More>>

 

Climate Change: Emissions Report Shows Urgent Action Needed

Every part of Government will need to take urgent action to bring down emissions, the Minister for Climate Change, James Shaw said today in response to the recent rise in New Zealand’s greenhouse emissions. The latest annual inventory of New ... More>>

ALSO:

Government: The Duke Of Edinburgh

9 April 2021 Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern today expressed New Zealand’s sorrow at the death of His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. “Our thoughts are with Her Majesty The Queen at this profoundly sad time. On behalf of the New ... More>>

ALSO:

Government: Delivers Next Phase Of Climate Action

The Government is delivering on a key election commitment to tackle climate change, by banning new low and medium temperature coal-fired boilers and partnering with the private sector to help it transition away from fossil fuels. This is the first ... More>>

Police: Police Accept Findings Of IPCA Report Into Photographs Taken At Checkpoint

Police accept the findings of a report by the Independent Police Conduct Authority (IPCA) relating to photographs taken at a checkpoint in Northland. On November 16, 2019, Police set up a checkpoint down the road from a fight night event in Ruakaka ... More>>

ALSO:

Health: Drug-Testing Law To Be Made Permanent

Interim legislation that is already proving to keep people safer from drugs will be made permanent, Health Minister Andrew Little says. More>>

World Travel: New Zealand Temporarily Suspending Travel From India - PM Jacinda Ardern

Travel into New Zealand from India - including for New Zealand citizens and residents - is being temporarily suspended because of high numbers of Covid-19 cases. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 