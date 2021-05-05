Appeal For Information Following Crash On Fergusson Drive, Upper Hutt

Upper Hutt Police are appealing for information following a crash just after 9:30am today.

Early indications are that a person pushing a pram was hit by a vehicle on a pedestrian crossing on Fergusson Drive in Clouston Park.

The infant in the pram suffered minor injuries as a result.

The driver of the vehicle left the scene prior to Police arrival, and we would like to speak to them, or anyone who may have witnessed the incident.

The vehicle involved is described as a later-model white station wagon.

If anyone has any information that may assist, they are asked to get in touch with Police by phoning 105 and quoting event number P046395574.

Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously by calling CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111.

© Scoop Media

