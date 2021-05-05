Appeal For Information Following Crash On Fergusson Drive, Upper Hutt
Wednesday, 5 May 2021, 11:45 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Upper Hutt Police are appealing for information following
a crash just after 9:30am today.
Early indications are
that a person pushing a pram was hit by a vehicle on a
pedestrian crossing on Fergusson Drive in Clouston
Park.
The infant in the pram suffered minor injuries
as a result.
The driver of the vehicle left the scene
prior to Police arrival, and we would like to speak to them,
or anyone who may have witnessed the incident.
The
vehicle involved is described as a later-model white station
wagon.
If anyone has any information that may assist,
they are asked to get in touch with Police by phoning 105
and quoting event number P046395574.
Alternatively,
information can be provided anonymously by calling
CrimeStoppers on 0800 555
111.
