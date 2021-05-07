NZEI Te Riu Roa Welcomes Announcement Of Fair Pay Agreements

The Government's announcement to move towards Fair Pay Agreements is being welcomed by NZEI Te Riu Roa, the largest education union in the country.

Paul Goulter, National Secretary of NZEI Te Riu Roa says the education sector has been crying out for this.

"The early childhood sector is in crisis with low pay and a critical shortage of qualified ECE teachers. This move towards fair pay agreements means that we can improve the working conditions for all who work with our youngest tamariki," says Claire Southee, an ECE teacher in Taranaki.

"We will be working hard with educators in early childhood to bring about a fair pay agreement as soon as we can to fix the problems that we see sector wide."

