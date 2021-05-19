Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Musicians Unite To Save St David’s And Turn It Into A Centre For Music

Wednesday, 19 May 2021, 11:17 am
Press Release: Friends of St David's Trust

Kiwi musicians have united in their bid to save St David’s Church, so it can be repurposed into a much-needed centre for acoustic music for all New Zealanders. They have gifted their voices and musical talent in a pre-recorded concert ‘To the Stars’, to be streamed from Saturday 29 May 2021. The virtual concert was filmed in the great hall of St David’s and features a star-studded lineup of New Zealand musical talent. It reveals the glorious interior and sparkling acoustics which make St David’s the ideal centre for music.

Starring in the concert is world famous tenor, Simon O’Neill ONZM. He has performed in prestigious opera houses around the world and says the church building was made for music. “The atmosphere, acoustics and scale of St David’s create an incredibly valuable opportunity for music in New Zealand. Its location in Auckland – UNESCO City of Music – is fitting.” Simon and wife Carmel Walsh-O’Neill are Founding Patrons of The St David’s Centre for Music.

Paul Baragwanath, Friends of St David’s Chair says “The concert shares a captivating spectrum of acoustic music and illustrates to all New Zealand that this is a vital and valuable place that must not be lost to commercial development. When you purchase a ticket, you not only get to see some of New Zealand’s best talent in this virtual concert, you get to contribute to saving this place for the community. It is a sacred space that can provide a sanctuary for all - it has vital work to do!”

‘To the Stars’ features opera singer Simon O’Neill ONZM, NZTrio, pianist Flavio Villani, traditional Māori composer and musician, Horomona Horo playing the taonga puoro, along with Rita May, a 21 year-old singer/songwriter on acoustic guitar, Zosia Herlihy-O’Brien, a 19 year old prodigy playing the church’s 1910 Croft organ, the Graduate Choir NZ, Scottish bagpipes and the bugle.

The Friends of St David’s Charitable Trust plan to buy the elegant St David's Presbyterian Church built in 1927 by tender at 4pm, 3 June. A give-a-little campaign has been set up in parallel to raise the funds necessary for purchasing the church. The Friends’ proposal also sees St David’s preserved for its original purpose, to serve as a living memorial for soldiers and those affected by World War 1.

“We are hugely grateful for the level of support we’ve received so far,” says Paul Baragwanath. “We now need support from all New Zealanders to preserve this sacred place. There are no other living memorials built to honour our soldiers quite like it in this country. Our plan is to open its doors as a lively, much-needed centre for music that honours its heritage while allowing the building to remain available to our armed forces.”

Artist Max Gimblett, ONZM has also thrown his weight behind saving St David’s and is releasing three of the Remembrance artworks from the Te Papa Tongarewa exhibition to be won by ‘To the Stars’ ticket purchasers.

TICKETS

Buy tickets here and automatically go into the draw to win a Max Gimblett Remembrance quatrefoil:

Full programme details, concert trailer and tickets at AUD$25 available on www.RememberThem.nz

Concert trailer – video can be viewed here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-RU9sYdV0tg

Donations can be made at www.RememberThem.nz or visit Give-a-Little https://givealittle.co.nz/cause/buy-st-davids

View the ‘Buy St David’s’ – video https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tpS7-3-meFE

 

Hi resolution photos downloaded here

About ‘To The Stars’

Performances by: Simon O’Neill, opera singer; NZ Trio (piano, violin, cello); Flavio Villani (grand piano), Rita May (acoustic guitar singer/songwriter); Horomona Horo (taonga puoro); Zosia Herlihy

O’Brien (organ); the Graduate Choir, piper DJ Harvey.

About St David’s

St David’s was built and dedicated as the Soldiers’ Memorial Church in October 1927 and chosen by the RNZE (Royal New Zealand Engineers) as their church. It holds the

Sappers’ Memorial Chapel, RNZE Roles of Honour WWI and WWII and the

RNZE Memorial Window.

www.SaintDavidsFriends.org.nz

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Friends of St David's Trust on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Next Governor-General

The next Governor-General will have to be named quite soon. Dame Patsy Reddy (appointed 2016) is nearing the end of her five-year term. At the best of times, being a credible local stand-in for a head of state that’s based in London cannot be an easy job. Yet for the next appointee, the usual republican rumblings will be the least of it. The next G-G will almost certainly be in office when the Elizabeth II era finally comes to an end, and when the reign of her deeply uncharismatic son gets under way... More>>

ALSO:


 
 

Office Of The Speaker: 2021 Register Of Pecuniary And Other Specified Interests Presented

The 2021 Register of Pecuniary and Other Specified Interests of Members of Parliament was presented to the House today. It contains a summary of members’ pecuniary and other specified interests as at 31 January 2021. The Speaker of the House, Rt Hon ... More>>

Budget 2021: Boosts Carbon Neutral Government Commitment

· Budget 2021 delivers $67.4 million to support the transition to a carbon neutral public sector by 2025 · State Sector Decarbonisation Fund receives significant boost to support more schools, hospitals and other government organisations to replace ... More>>

Government: To Rev Up Reductions In Transport Emissions

The Government is calling for feedback on a range of potential policies to eliminate emissions in the transport sector. Transport Minister Michael Wood today released Hīkina te Kohupara – Kia mauri ora ai te iwi - Transport Emissions: Pathways to ... More>>

Child Poverty: Reports Highlight Need For Ongoing Action

The Government has released the first Annual Report for the Child and Youth Wellbeing Strategy and the second Child Poverty Related Indicators (CPRI) Report, both of which highlight improvements in the lives of children as a result of actions of the Government, ... More>>

ALSO:

PM: Statement On The Speaker And Annual Review Debate

“The serious issue of alleged sexual assault and harassment at Parliament was poorly managed and inappropriately politicised last night. The tone of the debate did not reflect well on Parliament as a whole,” Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said. ... More>>

Local Government: Independent Review To Explore Future

Local Government Minister Nanaia Mahuta says an independent review of local government will explore how councils can maintain and improve the wellbeing of New Zealanders in the communities they serve long into the future. More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 