Mobile BNZ Motors Into Bay Of Plenty, Coromandel And Waikato

Thursday, 20 May 2021, 12:16 pm
Press Release: BNZ

Bank of New Zealand (BNZ) has announced today that its mobile branch, Mobile BNZ, will be on the road in Bay of Plenty, Coromandel, and parts of Waikato over the coming months.

Mobile BNZ is a cashless banking bus that travels around the country, allowing people to meet face to face with bankers, and will be visiting Coromandel, Greerton, Katikati, Opotiki, Te Aroha, Waihi, and Whangamata on a repeating three-week schedule.

BNZ Head of Bay of Plenty, Lachie McKenzie, says, “We are thrilled to be bringing Mobile BNZ to Bay of Plenty, Coromandel, and Waikato.

“Our Mobile BNZ team will be able to help customers with their everyday finances, provide financial advice and health checks, open new accounts and set PINs on cards.

“They will also be able to refer them to have conversations about lending and other products and services BNZ provides,” says McKenzie.

Mobile BNZ staff will also support customers to use internet and phone banking.

“Our team are experts at setting up internet and phone banking for our customers and helping them understand and learn how to do their banking online.

“It’s crucial we do what we can to help lift digital skills, and we’ve found the digital support offered from Mobile BNZ incredibly popular and successful in the towns we’ve visited,” he says.

For safety reasons, Mobile BNZ cannot carry cash but will be located near BNZ Smart ATMs and staff can assist customers with using them for over-the-counter style transactions such as deposits, withdrawals, making transfers and more.

Customers can either book an appointment on the BNZ website or just turn up on the day.

Mobile BNZ Schedule:

Week One:

  • Monday – Opotiki – 11am to 2.30pm, outside BNZ smart ATM.
  • Tuesday – Katikati – 10am to 3pm, Countdown carpark
  • Wednesday – Te Aroha – 10.30am to 3pm, Countdown carpark
  • Thursday – Waihi – 10am to 2.30pm, New World carpark
  • Friday – Greerton – 9.30am to 3pm, Countdown carpark

Week Two:

  • Monday – Opotiki – 11am to 2.30pm, outside BNZ smart ATM.
  • Tuesday – Katikati – 10am to 3pm, Countdown carpark
  • Wednesday – Waihi – 10.30am to 3pm, Countdown carpark
  • Thursday – Waihi – 10am to 2.30pm, New World carpark

Week Three:

  • Tuesday – Coromandel – 10am to 3pm, outside BNZ lobby
  • Wednesday – Coromandel – 10am to 3pm, outside BNZ lobby
  • Thursday – Whangamata – 10am to 3pm, behind BNZ smart ATM in carpark
  • Friday – Whangamata – 10am to 3pm, behind BNZ smart ATM in carpark

The schedule then starts again at week one.

Mobile BNZ was launched as a pilot in Manawatu in 2019, on the road in Foxton, Marton and Otaki before shifting to Northland in February 2020 to cover Kawakawa, Paihia, Rawene, Opononi, Coopers Beach and Mangonui.

BNZ will be bringing more Mobile BNZ vehicles onto the road across the country soon.

Bank of New Zealand

BNZ

Be good with money

Bank of New Zealand (BNZ) has been a big part of New Zealand life for over 150 years since its foundation in 1861. The bank employs over 5,000 people and has more than 170 retail stores and 32 Partners business centres across the country.

Passionate about enabling a higher achieving New Zealand, BNZ works with personal, business, agri, and private wealth clients, helping them grow and make their goals a reality.

A subsidiary of the National Australia Bank Group of companies, BNZ is governed locally by a Board of Directors and strives to help New Zealanders be good with money.

Contact Bank of New Zealand

 
 
 
