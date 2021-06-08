Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Council Makes Recommendations On Long Term Plan

Tuesday, 8 June 2021, 5:11 pm
Press Release: Marlborough District Council

Mayor John Leggett and Marlborough District Councillors today considered the 130 public submissions received on its Long Term Plan 2021 - 2031 Consultation Document. Eighty six people presented their submissions to Council last week during three days of hearings.

The Mayor said it was a focused day of decision making but the Councillors were of the same mind in their approach to requests for funding.

“We’ve taken quite a frugal approach this year because the pressure on ratepayers and our financial reserves is greater than usual, for a number of reasons.”

“We have outside pressures on our finances, including inflation, increased infrastructure investment due to Marlborough’s growth, the Covid-19 recovery and its impacts on our revenue streams, plus a raft of new Government regulations impacting on Council,” he said.

“This coming financial year’s rates increase is just under 5.2%, which is higher than usual for Marlborough but well below what many other councils around the country are proposing. I’m really pleased we were able to reduce it from the 5.73% proposed in the Consultation Document.”

“The philosophy at the heart of this Long Term Plan has four pillars. They are: a continued focus on infrastructure investment; support for economic development and the Covid-19 recovery; expanding environmental protection initiatives and providing good quality community facilities.”

“It was pleasing to see the level of community feedback on our Consultation Document. Most submitters were broadly in favour of the direction this Council is taking.”

“Thank you to everyone who made a submission or spoke to us in person. It was inspiring to hear from such a wide range of passionate Marlburians.”

“Council’s infrastructure spend this year is at a record level and increases even further to over $70 million in 2021/22 and $83 million in 2022/23. The biggest spending areas are in roading, sewerage and water supplies, reflecting our focus on core services, which is especially relevant to our housing challenges.”

He said submitters had indicated their support for two increased levels of service in infrastructure – an upgrade to the Redwood Street/Town Branch stormwater system and the purchase of new weighbridges for waste management.

“Submitters also supported more investment in the Council’s work to foster growth in the technology, food and screen sectors, and an allocation of funding from our Reserves to the Marlborough Events Centre for deferred maintenance and fixed operating costs. Submitters also supported more funding for environmental protection initiatives for freshwater and the processing of seabed mapping data of the Marlborough Sounds.”

“There was also support for funding several significant sports and recreation facilities, including new pavilions at A&P Park and Horton Park in Blenheim, and a variety of community facility expenditure across the region. Submitters supported the setting up of the Covid-19 Rates Relief Reserve to smooth rates increases over the first three years of this Long Term Plan. There was also support for adopting the Development Contributions Policy, the 2021-51 Infrastructure Strategy and the 2021-31 Financial Strategy.”

Councillors supported a number of requests made by submitters today including:

  • Moutere Rugby Club, Awarua Park, Spring Creek: a further $181k for upgrades to public toilets, the community centre and changing sheds
  • Warmer Healthier Homes: further funding of $30k per year for three years
  • Picton Christmas Parade: funding up to $1.5k per annum
  • ‘Making Marlborough - The Immigrants’ Story’ video - $16k (subject to matching funding being sourced)
  • Marlborough Youth Trust - an additional $10k annual operating funding
  • Citizens’ Advice Bureau – additional $5k to its annual operating grant
  • Edwin Fox – $11,150 for lighting improvements and a dry dock wall corrosion survey.

A large number of submissions were referred to the Council’s standing committees, LTP Working Group or the Council’s grant funding processes.

Councillors supported retaining the one hour free parking initiative in Blenheim and Picton CBDs, with a corresponding increase of 20% in the general parking hourly rate, from $1.50 to $1.80, the first increase since 2015.

Today’s recommendations will go to the full Council meeting for endorsement on 30 June. The new rates become effective on 1 July 2021.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Marlborough District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On The McLachlan Interview, And The G-7 Global Corporate Tax

TVNZ’s excuse for screening the Craig McLachlan interview last night was really flimsy. According to a TVNZ spokeswoman: “ It looks at his trial by media in Australia, and the impact this had on his wellbeing over a three and half year period.” This, to TVNZ, justified inviting McLachlan to portray himself throughout as a victim... More>>


 
 


Government: 1 Million More Pfizer Doses To Arrive In July

Pfizer has scheduled delivery of an estimated 1 million doses of vaccine to New Zealand during July, COVID1-9 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said today... More>>

Merit: Queen's Birthday Honours 2021 List

The full list of those acknowledged... More>>

ALSO:


Infrastructure: NZ Upgrade Programme Kept On Track

The Government is increasing its investment in the New Zealand Upgrade Programme (NZUP) to support New Zealand’s economic recovery.
Over two thirds of the projects will proceed as announced despite increased costs due to COVID, with modifications being made to others... More>>


ALSO:



NZNO: Nurses Reject DHB Offer And Confirm Strike Action

The New Zealand Nurses Organisation says its 30,000 members who work in DHBs have voted overwhelmingly to reject a second offer in their current round of multi-employer collective agreement (MECA) negotiations... More>>

ALSO:



MoH: Reviews Of Recent Covid-19 Cases In MIQ Will Continue To Strengthen System

Reports into the in-facility transmission of COVID-19 at the Grand Millennium and Grand Mercure managed isolation facilities in Auckland earlier this year have been released today. Joint Head of Managed Isolation and Quarantine, Brigadier Jim Bliss, says a number of recommendations have been made, which he welcomes, and action in response is well underway... More>>


ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 