Job Search 2021: Addressing The Shortage Of Workers In Southland

Monday, 21 June 2021, 9:44 am
Press Release: Great South

An event to match job seekers with available job opportunities aims to help address the current shortage of workers in Southland.

Now in its fifth year, the Great South Job Search 2021 (previously known as The Pop-Up Job Shop), returns to Gore on 29 June and Invercargill from 1- 3 July.

Great South Business Services general manager Ben Lewis said Southland employers are crying out for staff at the moment, and at the same time there are people looking for jobs.

“Job Search is about trying to match the two together.”

Both the Gore and Invercargill events include support for job seekers, with employment advice and the latest job listings.

The Gore event will this year feature additional support for migrants, with a one-hour timeslot to speak with a licensed immigration advisor, while the Invercargill event will include seminars each day on writing CVs, successful interview skills and a ‘my skills job match’ seminar on Thursday only.

“It’s an ideal opportunity for job seekers to get advice about job opportunities and industries they might not have considered.

“We want to make sure we retain a strong workforce in Southland, matching jobseekers with available jobs.”

Job Search is supported by a wide range of job search and career specialists, industry career representatives, and community organisations.

Great South staff will be available at both events to discuss the Skills Placement Programme, which supports migrants connecting with employment opportunities, and Southland Youth Futures, Great South’s career exploration programme that builds pathways between education and employment.

 

