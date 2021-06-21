Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Farmer Fined $8,250 Over Reckless Ill-treatment Of Injured Lambs And Lack Of Care For Flystruck Sheepprimary industries

Monday, 21 June 2021, 3:03 pm
Press Release: Ministry of Primary Industries

A farmer has been fined $8,250 for keeping injured sheep alive when they should have been euthanised and failing to treat sheep suffering flystrike.

Vernon Gledstone-Brown (73) received the sentence at the Palmerston North District Court on Friday, having earlier pleaded guilty to four charges under the Animal Welfare Act.
When MPI Animal Welfare Inspectors visited Mr Gledstone-Brown’s 100-hectare sheep and cattle farm near Rangiwhaia, Manawatū, on 28 February 2020, they found eight sheep suffering severe pain and distress from active flystrike.

Mr Gledstone-Brown was issued a written legal instruction to treat the sheep by the end of 29 February, which he still had not done by the time Animal Welfare Inspectors checked on 2 March. 
Three of these sheep had to be euthanised. Another ewe, in poor health and found stuck in a swamp, also had to be euthanised.
MPI Animal Welfare Inspectors entered woolsheds and found two lambs with ruptures to their right Achilles tendons. Mr Gledstone-Brown told an Animal Welfare inspector the injuries had occurred accidentally about a month earlier when he was crutching them.

He said he had planned to put the lambs ‘in the freezer’ but had not done so because he was too busy and that he was concerned he and his wife might be poisoned if the lambs developed an infection of their wounds.
MPI Regional Manager Animal Welfare and NAIT Compliance, Joanna Tuckwell, says most farmers do the right thing and are generally aware of their animals’ health and wellbeing.

“If animals become injured, best practice is to attend to these injuries immediately and in cases with ruptured tendons, it is best practice to euthanise. These animals were suffering for a month – which is against the law.

“Flystrike is painful and distressing for animals. It is also easily detected if animals are being monitored regularly. Animals with flystrike tend to exhibit behaviour that healthy sheep do not. There’s no excuse for this neglect, and Mr Gledstone-Brown’s care of the animals was unacceptable,” she says.

Mr Gledstone-Brown was also ordered to pay Court costs of $723.40.

If you suspect animal cruelty, report it to the MPI animal welfare complaints freephone 0800 00 83 33

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Ministry of Primary Industries on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On The America’s Cup, Critical Race Theory And A New, Weekly Music Playlist

So… Why don’t they just cut to the chase, and call it the Emirates Cup? As this column predicted several months ago, the next America’s Cup challenge is headed overseas. Here’s what Werewolf said back in March:
Emirates has made a major commitment to Portsmouth/Isle of Wight as a sailing centre of excellence – and voila, that’s where the next challenger of record is coming from, and where the next Cup contest could well be sailed. Such incredible luck for Emirates, right..? More>>

 

NZ First Returns: Winston Peters - AGM Address

Ladies and gentlemen, it’s a pleasure to be in Auckland for the 28th New Zealand First Party Conference. It is our intention and mission to remain the most successful political party outside of National and Labour in the last three decades... More>>



Marine: Wider Roll-out Of Cameras On Boats To Support Sustainability And Protect Marine Life

Up to 300 inshore commercial fishing vessels will be fitted with on-board cameras by 2024 as part of the Government’s commitment to protect the natural marine environment for future generations... More>>

ALSO:


Jewish Council: New Zealand Not Immune From Rise In Antisemitism

The representative body of New Zealand Jewry, the NZ Jewish Council (NZJC), has expressed concern about the high number of antisemitic incidents in New Zealand recorded last month. Spokesperson for the NZJC, Juliet Moses, said... More>>

NZNO: Nurses Reject DHB Offer And Confirm Strike Action

The New Zealand Nurses Organisation says its 30,000 members who work in DHBs have voted overwhelmingly to reject a second offer in their current round of multi-employer collective agreement (MECA) negotiations... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 