Oranga Tamariki Footage Could Amount To Excessive Use Of Force
Wednesday, 30 June 2021, 5:08 pm
Press Release: Amnesty International Aotearoa New Zealand
The below can be attributed to Amnesty International
Aotearoa New Zealand regarding an incident captured on video
at an Oranga Tamariki care facility.
Amnesty
International is deeply concerned by the actions taken by
those in the footage, which appears to amount to excessive
use of force, similar to issues that have been raised in
other places of detention.
All children have a right
to be cared for in an environment that promotes their
flourishing and well-being. These children have a right to
care and protection, and these reports indicate that this is
not always the case.
The State has human rights
obligations under domestic and international law, including
under the Convention on the Rights of the Child. The State
and its agencies must take all appropriate measures to
promote the wellbeing of children.
State care and
protection facilities and people who work in these
facilities have obligations to uphold these rights.
It
is clear there are fundamental issues in our care and
protection facilities and we support calls for an
overhaul.
© Scoop Media
Join the Scoop Citizen Community
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Find out more
Government: Wellington To Return To Level 1; QFT Pause With Australia To Lift For Some States And ACT From Sunday
“There have been no cases of COVID-19 detected in the community, nearly 2,500 negative results from contacts of the case (including repeat negative results from the case’s close contacts) and wastewater testing which continues to show no detection of the virus. However it is paramount that we stay vigilant... More>>
Gordon Campbell: On Why We Should Abolish The Military
Last Friday, Defence Minister Peeni Henare announced his intention to seek savings within the circa $20 billion allocated to Defence over the next decade or so. At the same time, Henare also offered assurances that the three really big ticket, multi-billion dollar recent acquisitions– the frigates upgrades, the four Poseidon reconnaissance aircraft, and the new Hercules heavy lift aircraft – would be exempted from this economy drive... More>>