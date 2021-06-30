Oranga Tamariki Footage Could Amount To Excessive Use Of Force

The below can be attributed to Amnesty International Aotearoa New Zealand regarding an incident captured on video at an Oranga Tamariki care facility.

Amnesty International is deeply concerned by the actions taken by those in the footage, which appears to amount to excessive use of force, similar to issues that have been raised in other places of detention.

All children have a right to be cared for in an environment that promotes their flourishing and well-being. These children have a right to care and protection, and these reports indicate that this is not always the case.

The State has human rights obligations under domestic and international law, including under the Convention on the Rights of the Child. The State and its agencies must take all appropriate measures to promote the wellbeing of children.

State care and protection facilities and people who work in these facilities have obligations to uphold these rights.

It is clear there are fundamental issues in our care and protection facilities and we support calls for an overhaul.

