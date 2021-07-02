Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

15 Hawke's Bay Water Bodies Found To Be Outstanding

Friday, 2 July 2021, 11:54 am
Press Release: Hawke's Bay Regional Council

Fifteen Hawke’s Bay water bodies, including coastal estuaries and lagoons, have been classified as being regionally outstanding.

They are:

  • Lakes Rotoroa and Rototuna (the Kaweka Lakes)
  • Lake Tūtira (including Lake Waikōpiro)
  • Lake Waikaremoana
  • Lake Whakakī – Te Paeroa Lagoon – Wairau Lagoon and Wetlands
  • Lake Whatumā
  • Mangahouanga Stream
  • The Mohaka River Mainstem upstream of Willow Flat
  • Ngamatea East Swamp
  • Ngaruroro River upstream of the Whanawhana cableway
  • Taruarau River
  • Pōrangahau River and Estuary downstream of the Beach Road Bridge
  • Te Hoe River
  • Te Whanganui-a-Orotū (Ahuriri Estuary)
  • Tukituki River downstream of SH50 bridge to the sea, including the estuary
  • Mainstem of the Tūtaekurī River upstream of the SH50 Bridge

The decision was made by an Independent Hearing Panel appointed to hear submissions on Proposed Plan Change 7 to Hawke’s Bay Regional Council’s Regional Resource Management Plan.

The Panel’s decision confirms that being outstanding is a high test. For a water body to be classed as ‘outstanding’, it must contain at least one cultural, spiritual, recreation, landscape, geology, natural character or ecology value which is conspicuous, eminent, and/or remarkable in the context of the Hawke’s Bay Region.

It might have amazing landscape, a unique geological feature, a very high number of indigenous birds, be an exceptional place for water-based recreation, or have special value for cultural or spiritual reasons.

Hawke’s Bay Regional Council Senior Policy Planner Belinda Harper says the outstanding water body classification is significant as it ensures they will still be there for generations to come.

“We know these areas are outstanding and it’s important to keep them that way. They are the best of the best in our region,” she says.

Group Manager Policy and Regulation Katrina Brunton says even if a water body is not recognised as ‘outstanding’ that does not mean it is not important.

“There are many other rivers, lakes and coastal areas within Hawke’s Bay which are of high - but not necessarily ‘outstanding’ - value to the people who live in this region and tāngata whenua who have special cultural, spiritual, historical and traditional associations with all water bodies.

The Regional Council is committed to maintaining and improving all water bodies in the region,” she says.

The decisions on Proposed Plan Change 7 can be downloaded free of charge from hbrc.govt.nz, search: #OWB

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Hawke's Bay Regional Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Hate Speech Panic, And The Weekly Playlist

So far, much of the fuss about the government’s proposed legislation on hate speech has focused on the state – the state ! - being empowered to define and enforce the rules about certain forms of discrimination and related speech. As if this was some new thing... More>>

 



Government: Water Reforms To Build Economic Resilience And Save Ratepayers Money

The Government is proposing to establish four publicly-owned entities to take responsibility of drinking water, wastewater and stormwater infrastructure across New Zealand, saving ratepayers thousands of dollars and better ensuring the $120 to $185 billion investment in services can be made... More>>

ALSO:


Government: First Look At New Law To Replace RMA

A first draft of the proposed law that will replace the Resource Management Act 1991 (RMA) was released by the Government today. Environment Minister David Parker said an exposure draft outlining key aspects of the Natural and Built Environments Act... More>>

ALSO:

Government: World First Natural Disaster Response Model For New Zealand

A world first natural disaster insurance model which comes into effect on 30 June, is being welcomed by the Minister Responsible for the Earthquake Commission, David Clark.
The collaboration between eight private insurers, the Earthquake Commission (EQC) and the Insurance Council of New Zealand... More>>

ALSO:



Office of the Children's Commissioner: Decision To Close Residences Strongly Welcomed

The Children’s Commissioner and Assistant Māori Commissioner are welcoming, and relieved by, the decision of Oranga Tamariki to commit to the phased closure of Care and Protection institutional residences... More>>


Science Media Centre: Half Of NZ Has At Least One Misinformed Belief

A survey from the Classification Office offers a glimpse at how pervasive misinformation is in New Zealand, and how it’s affecting our beliefs... More>>


Government: New Members Appointed To Waitangi Tribunal

Minister for Māori Development, Hon Willie Jackson, today announced the appointment of three new members to the Waitangi Tribunal and the reappointment of one existing member to the Waitangi Tribunal... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 