Buller Bridge Now Open

17 July 2021

The State Highway 67 Buller Bridge and State Highway 6 along the Coast Road are now open.

We still advise those in Westport to SHELTER IN PLACE and call 111 if they require emergency assistance.

People should only travel if absolutely essential.

Please follow State Highway closures at https://www.journeys.nzta.govt.nz/traffic and for further information on this weather event visit: https://bullerdc.govt.nz/district-council/news/severe-weather-event-updates/

