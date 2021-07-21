Whitebait Huts Targeted In Riverton Burglaries

Riverton Constable Daryl Williams:

Police are reminding Riverton whitebaiters to check the security of their

huts and valuables after a spate of break-ins reported this month.

Items taken so far include small easily consumable items such as kitchen

utensils, grocery items, tools and fishing gear through to larger more

expensive items such as vehicle batteries, solar inverter batteries, gas

cookers and pot belly stoves.

Many of the huts were well secured, however it appears that the offender(s)

were well equipped and determined rather than simply opportunistic.

Riverton Police encourage anyone who may have seen suspicious activity

between 9 July and 16 July to come forward as soon as possible.

The quicker Police can receive information, the more likely it is we are

going to be able to solve the crime.

There are currently around 165 huts and stands on both sides of the Aparima

River on a 3 kilometre span from the mouth of the Jacob’s River estuary.

As the upcoming season approaches, many whitebaiters are returning to their

huts and stands to prepare.

Police would like to take this opportunity to remind everyone to safely

secure items of value to try and discourage this type of dishonest offending.

We continue to urge whitebaiters to be extra vigilant with their valuable

equipment. It is important that all valuables are removed from huts,

particularly at weekends and during off-season periods. At a minimum, make

sure huts are left locked.

Police urges anyone who witnesses any suspicious activity to call Police on

111 immediately. If anyone has information relating to these break-ins or may

know who is responsible, they can contact Police on 105 or via Crimestoppers

anonymously on 0800 555 111.



