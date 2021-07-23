STG Training In Canterbury District

As part of our regular training for our specialist teams, Police will be conducting training exercises in Canterbury District during the week 26-31 July.

The exercises will take place in the New Brighton, Shirley, Riccarton and Ashburton areas.

Our specialist teams undertake this type of tactical training regularly at various locations across New Zealand.

During the training exercises, there will be a visible police presence in the areas mentioned, including staff carrying firearms.

Members of the public in these areas may also hear loud bangs or other noises such as breaking glass coming from the venues.

Police would like to reassure the public that there is no cause for alarm.

We also acknowledge that these types of training exercises could not happen without the support of our local communities, including community organisations that provide facilities for our use.

We thank them for their assistance and cooperation.

Locations of training exercises:

· Monday-Tuesday - New Brighton

· Wednesday-Thursday - Ashburton

· Friday - Shirley and Riccarton

