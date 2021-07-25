Arrest Following Alleged Puketapu Aggravated Robbery

A swift response from Police after an aggravated robbery in Puketapu yesterday saw the alleged offender located and taken into custody soon after.

Police were initially alerted to the incident at a retail premises in Puketapu just after 5.15pm.

The offender allegedly threatened the sole employee with a knife before leaving in a vehicle with a number of stolen items.

Police quickly located the vehicle which was abandoned in Flaxmere.

An officer chased the man on foot and took him into custody.

The 25-year-old man is due to appear in the Hastings District Court tomorrow charged with aggravated robbery.

As the matter is now before the court, no further information is available.

© Scoop Media

