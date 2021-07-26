Investigation Underway Following Vogeltown Firearms Incident

An investigation is underway after a person was located with a gunshot injury outside a Travers Street residential property in Vogeltown at about 2.45pm yesterday.

The person remains in a serious condition in hospital.

An examination of the scene is ongoing today.

We understand this incident has caused concern for the Vogeltown community and they will notice an increased Police presence in the area as our enquiries continue.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police on 105 and quote file number 210725/5546.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

© Scoop Media

