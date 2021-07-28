Appeal for footage following Hamilton aggravated robbery

Hamilton Police are investigating an aggravated robbery at the Maui Street

Food Mart on Monday afternoon.

At about 1:15pm a group of approximately 6 offenders armed with an axe

entered the store and stole tobacco and money.

The occupants of the store were not injured but are very shaken by what

occurred.

Police investigating the incident are aware there were a number of people in

the area at the time and are appealing to anyone who may have any footage

which could assist.

Anyone who was in the Maui Street, Pukete, area between 1:00pm and 1:30pm on

Monday and has any video footage, photographs or CCTV of the incident is

asked to submit these to the investigation team.

An online portal has been set up and footage can be uploaded here:

https://adriel.nzpolice.org/ [1]

Anyone else with information that can help is asked to get in touch with

Police by calling 105 and quoting file number 210726/9585.

Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously by phoning Crime

Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

© Scoop Media

