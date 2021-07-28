Appeal for footage following Hamilton aggravated robbery
Hamilton Police are investigating an aggravated robbery at
the Maui Street
Food Mart on Monday afternoon.
At about
1:15pm a group of approximately 6 offenders armed with an
axe
entered the store and stole tobacco and money.
The
occupants of the store were not injured but are very shaken
by what
occurred.
Police investigating the incident are
aware there were a number of people in
the area at the time and are appealing to anyone who may have any footage
which could assist.
Anyone who was in the Maui
Street, Pukete, area between 1:00pm and 1:30pm on
Monday and has any video footage, photographs or CCTV of the incident is
asked to submit these to the investigation team.
An online portal has been set up and footage can be
uploaded here:
https://adriel.nzpolice.org/ [1]
Anyone
else with information that can help is asked to get in touch
with
Police by calling 105 and quoting file number 210726/9585.
Alternatively, information can be provided
anonymously by phoning Crime
Stoppers on 0800 555 111.