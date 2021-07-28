Road closed due to fire - Ti Rakau Drive - Counties Manukau
Wednesday, 28 July 2021, 6:02 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police are assisting Fire and Emergency NZ at a building
fire on Ti Rakau
Drive, Burswood.
Police were notified
at about 5:00pm and are assisting with traffic control.
Ti
Rakau Drive is closed between Gossamer Drive and Trugood
Drive and
motorists are asked to avoid the area as there
is significant
congestion.
© Scoop Media
Join the Scoop Citizen Community
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Find out more
Gordon Campbell: On The Uncanny Valley Of Tokyo 2020
For all involved, this year’s Olympic Games have called for a willing suspension of anxiety. For now at least, the displays of skill and agility have been compelling enough to muffle some of the previous misgivings about the wisdom of asking athletes from all corners of the world to converge in one place in the middle of a pandemic, and at the height of a Tokyo summer... More>>