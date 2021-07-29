National Advisory: Earthquake Still Being Assessed - Coastal Inundation Not Expected

Message No: 2

Issued 19:57 29 July 2021

This message is current and replaces all/any previous messages for this event.

National Advisory: Large Pacific Earthquake Still Being Assessed

COASTAL INUNDATION (FLOODING OF LAND AREAS) IS NOT EXPECTED

Coastal inundation (flooding of land areas) is not expected following the ALASKA PENINSULA earthquake. People do not need to evacuate unless directly advised by local civil defence authorities. The National Emergency Management Agency and scientific advisors are still assessing whether any other tsunami activity is expected, such as strong and unusual currents and unpredictable surges at the shore.

We will issue a further update as soon as the assessment has been completed. Updates will be published on our website www.civildefence.govt.nz and Twitter @NZCivilDefence.

© Scoop Media

