Waikato Police execute search warrants following aggravated robberies and burglaries



Waikato District Manager: Criminal Investigations, Detective Inspector Graham Pitkethley:

Waikato Police continue to respond to aggravated robberies and burglaries

involving vehicles at commercial premises in Hamilton.

Over the last month 23 youth proceedings and charges were undertaken for

burglary, unlawfully taking vehicles and aggravated robbery. The majority of

those involved have been youth offenders and are being dealt with through the Youth Court and by Youth Aid.

On Saturday evening Waikato police were alerted to an aggravated robbery at a liquor store in Hamilton. Our units responded and were assisted by the Police Eagle helicopter. As a result three youths were arrested in relation to the robbery, along with unlawfully taking motor vehicles, burglary and aggravated robberies, and are being dealt with by Youth Aid.

Waikato Police executed a search warrant on Saturday at address in Chartwell, where stolen goods were located. A 23-year-old male was charged with receiving stolen property and is due to reappear in court tomorrow.

A second search warrant was executed in Frankton, and six people were spoken

to in connection with the recent offending. Stolen goods were also located at this address. Four people were arrested, two charged with aggravated robbery and two charged with receiving stolen property, with further people charged with breaching court orders and obstruction.

Police also attended a report of a burglary at a commercial premise on Grey

Street at 3:30am today. Cash was taken from the premises, fortunately no one

was injured. Enquiries are ongoing to locate the offenders for this and a

variety of other offences that have occurred.

Police would like to thank the community for reporting suspicious behaviour,

and we understand the impact this offending is having on the local community.

Information and assistance provided by this communication has led to Police

locating and holding offenders to account.

This offending is hugely upsetting to small-business owners and our

community, and we would like to reassure them and the public that this is a

priority and we will continue to focus on holding these prolific youth

offenders to account.

We acknowledge how concerning it is that these offences are being committed

by youths. Police continue to work in partnership with other agencies and

schools to deter youth from offending. These youths are connecting with and

encouraging each other to partake in illegal activity.

Police ask that vehicle owners ensure vehicles are parked in well-lit areas

if on the street, or park down driveways where they are less visible from the roadside.

Always remove your valuables from your vehicles and consider vehicle alarms.

Vehicles left with valuable items in plain sight create opportunities for

offenders on the lookout for easy targets.

If you see any suspicious activity, such as people loitering around vehicles

or looking into car windows, please contact Police immediately by phoning

111.

Recently targeted motor vehicles include, but are not limited to these makes

and models:

Mazda Demio

Mazda Altenza (Mazda 6)

Honda Odyssey

Nissan Tiida

Toyota Altezza

© Scoop Media

