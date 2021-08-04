Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Community-led Partnership To Deliver Housing For Fairfield And Enderley

Wednesday, 4 August 2021, 11:12 am
Press Release: Hamilton City Council

A community-led partnership to deliver more housing in Fairfield and Enderley was endorsed at yesterday’s (3 August) Strategic Growth Committee meeting.

Hamilton City Council and Kāinga Ora – Homes and Communities will work alongside iwi, mana whenua and the Fairfield and Enderley community to create a plan for the area. The plan will focus on improving community outcomes through, improved transport connections, accessible facilities and a mix of more warm, dry, safe and modern homes for people to live in.

Chair of Council’s Strategic Growth Committee, Councillor Dave Macpherson acknowledged that Fairfield and Enderley has a passionate and well-connected community which has big hopes for the area.

“We want to see people live in a range of good quality homes, that they can afford to buy or rent. This basic human right will improve the health and wellbeing of this community, many of whom are among our most vulnerable.”

Councillor Macpherson also reiterated setting up the partnership is a key action from Council’s Housing Strategy which was approved in March.

“We want to make sure all Hamiltonians have a decent place to live, that is easy to get to on public transport and has some great community spaces nearby,” he said.

“Fairfield and Enderley is well-situated in that regard and also has the opportunity to benefit from the neighbouring Ruakura development to provide employment.”

Kāinga Ora Waikato Regional Director Mark Rawson said having a community-led partnership approach puts the people of Fairfield and Enderley at the heart of future plans for the area.

“We have an exciting opportunity here to work alongside those who know best what’s needed to help build better homes, lives and communities in the Fairfield and Enderley area.”

The partnership will work closely with Council to deliver the plan in early 2022, including a framework for how and when it will be implemented.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Hamilton City Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Populism’s Changing Of The Guard, Plus A Soul Music Playlist

The weekend’s Newshub/Reid Research poll results - Act up to 11.1%, National up 1% but still sitting at only 28.7%, Labour down to 43%, the Greens up to 8.5% - shows that the combined centre right vote is still languishing nearly 12 points behind the combined centre-left vote, 45 months after the last centre-right government was voted out... More>>



 
 


Finance: Finance Minister And RBNZ Governor Agree To Update MOU On Macro-prudential Policy

Finance Minister Grant Robertson and Reserve Bank Governor Adrian Orr have updated the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on macro-prudential policy to further protect the financial system and support the Government’s housing objectives... More>>

Government: Offers Formal Apology For Dawn Raids
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has today formally apologised to Pacific communities impacted by the Dawn Raids in the 1970s.

Between 1974 and 1976, a series of rigorous immigration policies were carried out that resulted in targeted raids on the homes of Pacific families... More>>


Government: Bill Introduced To Protect Against Conversion Practices

Legislation has been introduced to Parliament to protect against practices intended to change or suppress someone’s sexual orientation, gender identity, or gender expression... More>>

ALSO:




Human Rights Commission: Successive Governments Responsible For Massive Breaches Of The Right To A Decent Home

Te Kahu Tika Tangata / Human Rights Commission has today launched Framework Guidelines on the Right to a Decent Home in Aotearoa and announced that it will hold a national inquiry into housing... More>>



NZUS Council: Welcomes Nomination Of Senator Tom Udall As US Ambassador To NZ

The NZUS Council welcomes the nomination of Senator Tom Udall to the role of US Ambassador to New Zealand and Samoa, NZUS Council executive director Jordan Small said... More>>

BusinessNZ: Visa Extensions Welcomed
BusinessNZ has welcomed the extension of some critical skill visa durations and changes to immigration systems to speed processing. Chief Executive Kirk Hope says move acknowledges advocacy by the hospitality sector, the BusinessNZ Network and others, and comes not a moment too soon.... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 