Community-led Partnership To Deliver Housing For Fairfield And Enderley

A community-led partnership to deliver more housing in Fairfield and Enderley was endorsed at yesterday’s (3 August) Strategic Growth Committee meeting.

Hamilton City Council and Kāinga Ora – Homes and Communities will work alongside iwi, mana whenua and the Fairfield and Enderley community to create a plan for the area. The plan will focus on improving community outcomes through, improved transport connections, accessible facilities and a mix of more warm, dry, safe and modern homes for people to live in.

Chair of Council’s Strategic Growth Committee, Councillor Dave Macpherson acknowledged that Fairfield and Enderley has a passionate and well-connected community which has big hopes for the area.

“We want to see people live in a range of good quality homes, that they can afford to buy or rent. This basic human right will improve the health and wellbeing of this community, many of whom are among our most vulnerable.”

Councillor Macpherson also reiterated setting up the partnership is a key action from Council’s Housing Strategy which was approved in March.

“We want to make sure all Hamiltonians have a decent place to live, that is easy to get to on public transport and has some great community spaces nearby,” he said.

“Fairfield and Enderley is well-situated in that regard and also has the opportunity to benefit from the neighbouring Ruakura development to provide employment.”

Kāinga Ora Waikato Regional Director Mark Rawson said having a community-led partnership approach puts the people of Fairfield and Enderley at the heart of future plans for the area.

“We have an exciting opportunity here to work alongside those who know best what’s needed to help build better homes, lives and communities in the Fairfield and Enderley area.”

The partnership will work closely with Council to deliver the plan in early 2022, including a framework for how and when it will be implemented.

© Scoop Media

