Weekend Snowfall South Island/ Te Wai Pounamu

South Island drivers should check the MetService web pages if travelling late in the day on alpine passes and across the top of the South Island this weekend, says Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency.

“Marlborough and Buller, which are very much in flood recovery currently, and other areas like Tākaka Hill may get snow on Sunday through into Monday,” says Tresca Forrester, Journey Manager for Waka Kotahi. “The alpines passes - Lewis (SH7) Arthur’s and Porters (SH73) - could all get snow to road level. Please travel earlier in the day if you need to and be aware highways could close overnight.”

Further south, Tekapo, Twizel and the Lindis and Burkes Passes (SH8) could also have ice and snow as well as the Crown Range Road between Wanaka and Queenstown and SH94, the road into Milford Sound/Piopiotahi.

“The snow is forecast to be of short duration but it can catch people out if they are not prepared,” she says. “Carry warmer clothing and if you think you might need chains, be prepared.”

The Lewis Pass, Canterbury side, earlier today.

© Scoop Media

