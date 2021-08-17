Raise flooding car park
Tuesday, 17 August 2021, 11:42 am
Press Release: Thomas Morgan
Thomas Morgan a candidate in the Central Ward by-election
for the Hutt City Council is surprised to see the flooding
situation at the Hutt City riverbank car park as the Hutt
River gets ever higher with parked cars in direct threat of
being swamped by the water.
Image by Kelly Hassett via
Facebook.
‘It would seem logical to rebuild the car
park so that it is well above the flooding level to avoid
the chaos that is occurring at the moment.
With the rise
in global warning this is likely to be a far more frequent
situation than in the past.’
‘Cars are currently
being towed out of harm’s way where possible however how
quickly that can be done is a question and I’m wanting
urgent action to have the situation prevented from happening
again He said.
Mr Morgan’s campaign site is as
here:- https://www.facebook.com/Thomas-Morgan-Hutt-City-Central-Ward-2021-By-election-Candidate-101123198921482/
© Scoop Media
Join the Scoop Citizen Community
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Find out more
Gordon Campbell: On The Fall Of Kabul
Like a giant Ponzi scheme, the 20 year experiment in nation-building in Afghanistan has come crashing down, in pieces. Since the US and its allies invaded the country in late 2001, hundreds of thousands of Afghani people have been killed. (The official death toll of 241,000 Afghanis killed in the conflict since 2001 is probably a vast under-statement). Millions of Afghanis have become internal refugees or have fled abroad, and trillions of dollars in resources have been spent... More>>