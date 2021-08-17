Update: Serious crash, Millers Road, Brookfield
Tuesday, 17 August 2021, 8:06 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Update: Serious crash, Millers Road, Brookfield - Bay of
Plenty
Millers Road has now re-opened following an
earlier serious crash.
Two people were taken to hospital
followin the crash - one remains in a
critical condition
and one in a serious condition.
The Serious Crash Unit has
been advised.
An investigation into the circumstances of
the crash is
ongoing.
