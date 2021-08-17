Update: Serious crash, Millers Road, Brookfield



Millers Road has now re-opened following an earlier serious crash.

Two people were taken to hospital followin the crash - one remains in a

critical condition and one in a serious condition.

The Serious Crash Unit has been advised.

An investigation into the circumstances of the crash is ongoing.

