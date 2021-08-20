COVID-19 Update - Stratford District Council

ALERT LEVEL 4 RESTRICTIONS CONTINUE FOR COUNCIL SERVICES

As announced by the Government today, all of New Zealand will remain in Alert Level 4 until 11.59pm Tuesday 24 August 2021. For Stratford District Council services, this means a continuation of the restrictions on services announced earlier this week.

Chief Executive Sven Hanne says, “I’d like to remind residents that our staff are still offering a contactless service through our phone 06 765 6099 and email stratforddc@stratford.govt.nz”

“Many of our community members will be thinking about the upcoming rates due date. Please get in touch with us if you’re concerned about making your payments on time or are due a rates rebate,” he says.

“For those who have a facility booking with us, these will be cancelled and you’ll be contacted by staff to discuss rebooking to a later date or getting a refund,” he says.

“Kerbside collections will go ahead Monday, with a slight change. Red and yellow/green lid bins will be collected as usual, but your blue glass crates will not,” says Mr Hanne.

“This is the same process that was taken in 2020, so it will be familiar ground for many. We’re asking everyone to stockpile your bottles and jars if possible rather than include in the general waste.”

“We appreciate everyone’s patience while these restrictions are in place, and we’ll continue to provide updates as alert levels progress,” says Mr Hanne.

A full list of Council services at Alert Level 4 can be viewed on our website: https://www.stratford.govt.nz/our-services/covid-19-updates

