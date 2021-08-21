Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Visionwest Responds To Lockdown Need

Saturday, 21 August 2021, 6:25 am
Press Release: Visionwest

It was a surprise to many when New Zealand was again plunged into lockdown (COVID Alert Level 4) earlier this week. Less of a surprise is the incredible need that accompanies these times.

Lockdown is, for many whānau, a time of huge financial stress because it means a decrease in income – for some, no income at all.

Visionwest has mobilised to ensure the essential support services we provide throughout West Auckland will continue during the lockdown period.

The greatest areas of need, at this point in time, are food, housing, and home healthcare. Visionwest also provides counselling and budgeting support. The various training programmes offered by Visionwest are currently being operated through online platforms.

Brook Turner, Visionwest Head of Services Development and Partnerships, said, “As an organisation, Visionwest recognises the vulnerability faced by many during normal times. In a time of lockdown, these needs are increased dramatically. Each of our service teams are working to ensure we can provide support while staying within the boundaries of Ministry of Health regulations and guidelines.”

By the time the Visionwest Pātaka Kai (food support) opened on Friday, there were already lines of cars queuing along both sides of the street and extra bags of food were being packed in order to meet the demand.

Details of how to access the lockdown support services offered by Visionwest can be found on the website, https://www.visionwest.org.nz/our_response_covid19.

For those wishing to support Visionwest during this time, please use the donation page of the website – www.visionwest.org.nz.

Visionwest provides wraparound support services to the most vulnerable in our communities to achieve our vision of transformed lives and healthy communities.

Visionwest is one of New Zealand leading care providers, offering housing, food support, budgeting, home healthcare, youth training and employment, counselling, and early learning and care to West Auckland communities; home healthcare throughout Waikato, Bay of Plenty and Rotorua Lakes; and housing in Canterbury/Christchurch.

