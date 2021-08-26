Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Council Adopts Aho Tini 2030 – Arts, Culture And Creativity Strategy

Thursday, 26 August 2021, 10:23 pm
Press Release: Wellington City Council

Wellington City Council has unanimously adopted Aho Tini 2030 – Arts, Culture and Creativity Strategy, designed to further support the arts and the artists in the Capital.

The strategy focuses on access and inclusion, higher visibility of Ngā Toi Māori, and the success of the city’s artists and arts organisations, and includes a key theme of activating the city’s places and spaces.

The strategy was a genuine co-creation between the Council, community and the arts and creative sector, including extensive engagement with specific groups such as independent and indigenous arts communities and artists experiencing barriers to participation.

Mayor Andy Foster says Wellingtonians are passionate and very supportive of the arts, culture, and creativity, and the city attracts thinkers, creators and innovators because of that.

“In this year’s Residents Monitoring Survey, 86% of Wellingtonians agreed that the city has a culturally rich and diverse arts scene, and the same number was also satisfied with Council delivered arts and cultural events.

“But this bold new strategy will lead Wellington through the next ten years of innovation and creation in our city. It’s one of a number of plans and strategies which will help us to deliver on our 2040 vision for the city.”

Aho Tini means weaving the many threads that bind us together within our culture and community.

“Wellington’s creative heart and identity has become the city’s beating pulse; that’s why this strategy will add such value to us all,” says Councillor Nicola Young.

“Aho Tini provides direction for the Council and council-controlled organisations (CCOs) in partnership with mana whenua, in supporting and investing in our city’s creative future.

“All Council arts and cultural activities will be aligned to Aho Tini 2030, including programmes, projects, funding and policies. The action plan includes increased grants allocations, subsidies and better access to venues, and more opportunities for the arts world to participate in making decisions.”

Aho Tini is the first arts and creative sector strategy since 2011 and has been widely welcomed by the sector with over 90 percent support after a year of consultation.

Kahukura CEO / Artistic Director Tānemahuta Gray says there have been huge jumps in development within the Māori arts sector in the past six years, but welcomes the strategy as there’s still a need for ongoing support and resources to keep this momentum going.

“There are successes like the Kia Mau Festival and Taki Rua’s base at Te Haukāinga but there are also significant challenges for the independents.

“We risk losing artists due to the high costs of living in Wellington, and we don’t want to lose this grassroots base of our community. But with an average income of only $13,000 per year for artists, we want to keep supporting the Māori and independent sector through these challenging COVID-19 times.”

Aho Tini 2030 combines the review of the 2011 Arts and Culture Strategy, together with the original Aho Tini principles (2018), to give a new direction for cultural wellbeing in our city.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Wellington City Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Covid-19, 26/8: 277 Overall Cases


There are 68 new cases of COVID-19 in the New Zealand community to confirm today. This brings the total number of cases in the community outbreak to 277. One case reported yesterday has been reclassified as not a case after being confirmed as a false positive. The total number of community cases in Auckland is now 263 and in Wellington it is 14. The two new Wellington cases are household contacts of a current case and were in isolation during their infectious period... More>>

ALSO:


Gordon Campbell: On how Delta has changed the endgame for the pandemic


Lockdown vs Delta. Day by day, New Zealand is learning whether a Level Four lockdown can confine and eventually defeat the Delta variant. Yes, the number of cases keep on increasing – but the increase (so far, cross fingers) is linear, and not exponential. So far for example, the cases are not near to doubling daily - as they can do when a virus infection is raging out of control... More>>



 
 


Governance and Administration Committee: Have your say on self-identification changes
The Governance and Administration Committee has opened an inquiry into the changes proposed in supplementary order paper (SOP) 59 on the Births, Deaths, Marriages, and Relationships Registration Bill. The committee is calling for submissions on this inquiry... More>>

National: Prime Minister’s suspension of Parliament is wrong

The Prime Minister has advised me that she is unilaterally suspending parliament, Leader of the Opposition Judith Collins says. “I have expressed that a one week suspension of Parliament is all the National Party will support. However, the Prime Minister has indicated that she expects it will continue longer than that... More>>

RIP: Government mourns passing of Sir Michael Cullen
The Government is mourning the passing of former Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, Sir Michael Cullen.
“Sir Michael was one of the most influential figures in New Zealand politics over the last 40 years. Intelligent, funny and kind he left a significant legacy for the country... More>>

ALSO:

Power Cuts: Electricity Authority Orders Review Under The Electricity Industry Act 2010

The Electricity Authority has ordered a review of the 9 August 2021 electricity cuts, while working with industry over the past few days to secure more information about the event and the impact on consumers... More>>


Green Party: AGM 2021 - Speech By Co-leader James Shaw
More than thirty years ago, a group of environmentalists and social activists decided they could no longer accept the world as it was and so, came together to change it. To build a better Aotearoa - one that is fairer, where everyone has enough to make ends meet and provide for their families... More>>

ALSO:



Human Rights Commission: Successive Governments Responsible For Massive Breaches Of The Right To A Decent Home

Te Kahu Tika Tangata / Human Rights Commission has today launched Framework Guidelines on the Right to a Decent Home in Aotearoa and announced that it will hold a national inquiry into housing... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 