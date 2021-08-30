Waikato DHB COVID-19 Level 4 Media Advisory - 30 August

Please find below an update from Waikato DHB on our Alert Level 4 response.

Changes since our last media advisory on Friday 27 August 2021 are provided in red.

COVID-19 Testing Centres

The availability of Community Testing Centres is based on our assessment of demand and may change on a daily basis. Locations for community testing are updated in this advisory, on our website, Healthpoint and our Facebook page as soon as they are confirmed for the next day.

Testing in Coromandel

Coromandel Family Health Clinic

80 Kapanga Road

Coromandel

Tuesday - Friday 10am - 3pm

Note: All patients must call the clinic and make an appointment in advance.

Te Korowai Hauora o Hauraki – Coromandel

225 Kapanga Road

Coromandel

Call the clinic on 07 866 8084 for more information.

The Coromandel town car park pop-up testing centre is now closed.

Testing in Hamilton

Hamilton Community Testing Centre

Founders Theatre car park

Entrance off Norton Road

8am – 4pm

Testing in Tokoroa

Tokoroa Family Health

Tokoroa Hospital

8.30am - 5pm

Call the clinic on 07 886 5431 to make a booking in advance.

Tokoroa Medical Centre

35-75 Maraetai Rd, Tokoroa

8.30am - 5pm

Call the clinic on 07 886 8777 to make a booking in advance.

Other general practices testing for COVID-19 in the Waikato

Other general practices are testing patients. Go to Healthpoint for a full list of GPs offering COVID-19 testing or call your GP to check.

The following general practices will test people who do not have a regular doctor or are not enrolled at a general practice.

· Anglesea Urgent Care Hamilton (outside of Founders hours)

· Coromandel Family Health

· Glenview Medical Centre, Hamilton

· Hamilton Lake Clinic

· Health Te Aroha

· Matamata Medical Centre

· Mercury Bay Medical Centre

· Paeroa Medical Centre

· Raglan Medical Centre

· Te Kauwhata Medical Centre

· Te Kohao Health, Hamilton

· Te Korowai O Hauora Coromandel

· Te Korowai O Hauora Thames

· Te Korowai O Hauora Whitianga

· Te Kuiti Medical Centre

· Thames Medical Centre

· Tokoroa Family Health

· Tokoroa Medical Centre

· Tui Medical Te Rapa, Hamilton

· Victoria Clinic & Urgent Care, Hamilton

· Waihi Family Doctors

· Waihi Health Centre

· Whangamata Medical Centre

COVID-19 tests are free. Please ring first to make an appointment.

Update on COVID-19 testing in the Waikato DHB region

On Friday 27 August:

· 25 COVID-19 tests were taken at the Coromandel testing centre.

· 191 COVID-19 tests were taken at the Founders testing centre in Hamilton.

On Saturday 28 August:

· 15 COVID-19 tests were taken at the Coromandel testing centre.

· 181 COVID-19 tests were taken at the Founders testing centre in Hamilton.

On Sunday 29 August:

· 8 COVID-19 tests were taken at the Coromandel testing centre.

· 160 COVID-19 tests were taken at the Founders testing centre in Hamilton.

Across the broader Waikato DHB region, 1,279 tests were processed on Friday 27 August, 750 tests were processed on Saturday 28 August, and 471 tests were processed on Sunday 29 August by the Waikato DHB lab.

The Coromandel and Claudelands pop-up sites are now closed as numbers have declined. Demand for testing can be met by the Founders Community Testing Centre in Hamilton and within general practices and urgent care clinics. Claudelands can be reopened at short notice if necessary.

If you have cold or flu-like symptoms and are concerned about your risk of COVID-19, please ring Healthline (0800 358 5453). They will tell you if you need to be tested and what to do next.

· It is free to get a COVID-19 test

· GPs are able to provide assessment and testing – please phone your practice first

· Please do not turn up to your GP without an appointment

· After hours, you can be seen at an urgent care clinic

· We recommend you take your NHI number with you, which can speed up the timeframe to receive your test results.

Update on COVID-19 vaccinations in the Waikato DHB region

Between Friday 27 August and Sunday 29 August 2021, 18,946 vaccinations were delivered across the Waikato.

As of 9am on 30 August 2021, 264,052 vaccinations have been delivered to Waikato residents.

· People aged 30 plus can now book their vaccination appointments at bookmyvaccine.nz or by calling 0800 28 29 26.

· From 1 September appointments for 12-15-year-olds can be made online at bookmyvaccine.nz.

· A reminder that all COVID-19 vaccinations centres in the Waikato are operating under Alert Level 4 conditions.

· If you have a booking and don’t receive a call, please attend your vaccination booking as scheduled, making sure you are following health measures and wear a face covering or mask.

· Please don’t attend your appointment if you are unwell or have had a COVID-19 test and are awaiting results. Stay home if you are sick and get advice on whether you need a COVID-19 test.

We are vaccinating by appointment only. We ask everyone to double check their appointment notifications for full details to ensure they turn up at the correct vaccination centre, on time.

Changes to Waikato DHB services

· Following the Government’s announcement that New Zealand will remain at Level 4 for the time being, all current Alert Level 4 protocols remain in place for Waikato DHB’s hospitals and services.

· At Alert Level 4 it is necessary for us to defer all non-urgent outpatient appointments and elective procedures until further notice. We are contacting all affected individuals directly. Plans will be made to rebook all affected individuals when it is safe to do so. If you have any questions or concerns, please call the clinics to discuss.

· Renal patients - dialysis appointments will continue to go ahead for renal patients. Please attend your dialysis appointment as you normally would, and wear a face covering or mask.

· Cancer patients - Those patients receiving chemotherapy and radiation therapy will continue to do so as planned. Please come to your scheduled appointments, and wear a face covering or mask.

· Our Emergency Department remains open. However, please do ensure this is used for emergencies only. Patients can have one support person with them in the Emergency Department at Alert Level 4. Exceptions are outlined below.

· Maternity patients - All of our maternity services are open 24 hours a day 7 days a week. If you need urgent maternity care in Women’s Assessment Unit or Delivery Suite or you have an appointment at Antenatal Clinic please attend. Monitoring and caring for the health of you and your baby is important at this time. We have put in place processes to keep you safe during level 4 lockdown. More information is available on our website.

· Urgent (life-threatening) Acute surgery - All urgent/acute and emergency surgeries and procedures will continue.

· Meals on Wheels - Meals on Wheels will continue to be distributed, however there may be some delays due to driver availability. Meal delivery will be ‘contactless’ with drivers wearing PPE and following strict hand hygiene protocols.

· GP Appointments - If you have an appointment during Alert Level 4, please call your General Practice team for advice on whether your consultation can be done over the phone, by video or in person. All General Practices are open.

· Pharmacy - Community Pharmacies are essential health services and will be open for prescriptions and over the counter medications. Please do not visit if you are sick. Always wear a mask and practice physical distancing.

· Radiology - We continue to provide radiology services to clinically urgent and time sensitive patients. All other radiology appointments at Waikato DHB facilities - other than those needing acute care - have been postponed and will be rescheduled as soon as possible.

· Anyone needing immediate or urgent help should seek medical care by calling 111 for an ambulance or going to their nearest hospital emergency department.

· Thank you for your understanding and cooperation at this time. As always, our priority is the safety and care of our patients, whānau and staff.

Visitors to our hospitals at Alert Level 4

· To keep patients, whānau and staff safe, members of the public will be unable to visit patients in our hospitals, clinics, or other community facilities. We know how important the support of whānau and friends is to our patients, so this was a difficult decision to make.

· Only support people or caregivers are able to visit inpatients.

o One support person for patients presenting to the Emergency Department

o One caregiver for child health services

o One support person for birthing facilities

o No children are permitted on the wards

In some cases, exceptions to this policy will be made on essential and compassionate grounds– for example, a parent or guardian who is supporting a child.

o Any exceptions will be at the discretion of the charge nurse manager and will require prior agreement. (by phoning the ward)

o The visitor will undergo screening before they enter to ensure they are well, have clean hands, and are using appropriate personal protective equipment

· We encourage patients and families to use technology where available to maintain contact in these difficult times.

Places of interest

· The cases identified so far have been out and about in the community, so there is a large number of locations of interest. The number of contacts of cases is expected to grow.

· Public health officials are rapidly interviewing cases, identifying their close contacts, tracing those contacts, and ensuring they’re in isolation and getting tested.

· Everybody should keep an eye on locations of interest on the Ministry of Health website which is constantly updated. Please pay particular attention to the window of time when the confirmed cases visited a location.

