QLDC launches new community grant to help get people active

Tuesday, 31 August 2021, 12:18 pm
Press Release: Queenstown Lakes District Council

Queenstown Lakes District Council (QLDC) is launching a new community grant scheme to help get more people, more active, more often.

The annual Get Active Community Grant will support not-for-profit organisations and charities that benefit the health and wellbeing of people around the district. Specifically, it enables eligible organisations to apply for entry passes so their customers can access different services at QLDC Sport and Recreation facilities including swimming pools at Queenstown Events Centre (QEC) and Wānaka Recreation Centre as well as QEC’s gym and indoor climbing wall.

QLDC Sport and Recreation Manager Simon Battrick said the new grant replaces the long-running athlete development sponsorship programme.

“It has been hugely rewarding to see our in-kind support help local athletes achieve their goals over several years but now more than ever it feels the right time to reach out more broadly, especially to those in our communities who may not be able to access sport and recreation facilities so easily,” he said.

“Our mission is to get more people, more active, more often and this new grant connects well with a key goal of Vision Beyond 2050, namely for Thriving people | Whakapuāwai Hapori – Our environments and services promote and support health, activity and wellbeing for all.”

The options available are:

· an annual bundle of free entry vouchers that an organisation can provide to individuals for a one-off use (total 100 vouchers maximum per year);

· free ten-visit passes to the pools, gym or climbing wall in an organisation’s name; when a carer accompanies a customer, access for the carer is also free (total 30 x ten-visit passes maximum per year).

The funding criteria are as follows:

· applicants must be registered charities or local not-for-profit groups based in the Queenstown Lakes District;

· sports groups and businesses are not eligible;

· QLDC will support a maximum of six grant applicants annually;

· other support may be provided at the discretion of QLDC Sport and Recreation managers.

Applications for the first year’s grants open on Wednesday 1 September and close on Thursday 30 September.

More details including how to apply can be found online at www.qldc.govt.nz/community/community-funding

