Libraries to continue service with Virtual Storytime and Click and Collect

People running out of things to read will have some new options thanks to Timaru District Libraries.

COVID Alert Level 3 enables the library to start connecting with the community again via virtual storytimes and click and collect services.

On 30 Monday, August Publishers Association of New Zealand, Copyright Licensing New Zealand and the New Zealand Society of Authors came together and made it possible for libraries to hold virtual storytimes.

Timaru District Libraries will be hosting a virtual story time via Facebook at 11.30am on 2 Friday, September.

“We participated in virtual storytimes last year. It had a really good turn out and we are keen to get them up and running again. It is also a wonderful opportunity to showcase books by New Zealand authors and illustrators.”

The temporary lift on the distribution of some New Zealand literature online doesn’t allow the video to be permanently published on the internet so those who are interested will need to tune in on Friday at 11.30am.

Adele Hewlett, Timaru District Libraries Manager said, “The storytimes will definitely continue into level 2, and we will add more times as the need arises.”

Click and Collect Services are also possible at Alert Level 3.

People can contact their local library by phone or email and arrange a time to collect books that have been on hold or request books (Holds are free during level 3). There is a maximum of 10 books per card.

Wool for our GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS attempt can be requested and collected from your local library – maximum of 5 balls of wool.

“Library staff will advise when people can collect their books or wool.” Says Hewlett. “Everyone is required to scan our QR codes or manually sign in, observe social distancing requirements and wear a mask.”

© Scoop Media

