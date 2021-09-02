Escape from Auckland quarantine facility



Shortly after 10.30am today, Police were notified that a person who had previously tested positive for COVID-19 had escaped a managed quarantine facility in Ellerslie.

Police have cordoned off an Ōtāhuhu address and are preparing to arrest the individual.

Police are liaising with the Ministry of Health on this matter to understand this person’s movements since he left the MIQ facility and being located in Ōtāhuhu.

Police staff responding to this incident are dressed in full PPE. All Police staff who have responded to this incident have been following all health guidelines, in accordance with Police COVID-19 procedures.

Police are working closely with our partners on where this individual will be taken and we can assure our community every precaution is being taken.

You will need to contact Ministry of Health or MBIE for further comment about this incident.

© Scoop Media

