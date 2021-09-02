Escape from Auckland quarantine facility
Thursday, 2 September 2021, 2:36 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Shortly after 10.30am today, Police were notified that a
person who had previously tested positive for COVID-19 had
escaped a managed quarantine facility in Ellerslie.
Police
have cordoned off an Ōtāhuhu address and are preparing to
arrest the individual.
Police are liaising with the
Ministry of Health on this matter to understand this
person’s movements since he left the MIQ facility and
being located in Ōtāhuhu.
Police staff responding to
this incident are dressed in full PPE. All Police staff who
have responded to this incident have been following all
health guidelines, in accordance with Police COVID-19
procedures.
Police are working closely with our partners
on where this individual will be taken and we can assure our
community every precaution is being taken.
You will need
to contact Ministry of Health or MBIE for further comment
about this
incident.
© Scoop Media
Join the Scoop Citizen Community
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Find out more
Covid-19, 2/9: 725 Overall Cases
49 new cases have been discovered in Auckland. Wellington remains free of new discovered cases... More>>
Gordon Campbell: On how New Zealand can get itself a safe, purpose-built Covid isolation facility
Over the past few months, one of the few things that the “Covid elimination” strategists and the “we have to live with Covid” advocates have agreed on is that New Zealand sorely needs a purpose-built managed isolation facility. Using hotels located downtown as makeshift isolation facilities has been a necessary, but dangerous solution. Vaccination alone – even at 80-90% levels - will never succeed in keeping the infected at a safe distance from the un-infected... More>>