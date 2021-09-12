Update: Crash, Fergusson Drive, Upper Hutt

11 September

A 75-year-old man has died following a crash on Fergusson Drive, Upper Hutt

earlier today.

The man was critically injured in the two-vehicle crash at 5.35pm and

subsequently passed away.

Road closures remain in place, including on State Highway 2, while police

staff work at the crash scene.

Motorists are asked to follow the diversions that have been set up.



