Appeal For Missing 15-year-old

Waikato Police are concerned for the welfare of 15-year-old Hunter who went missing from his home in Morrinsville last night.

Hunter was last seen wearing a grey cap, grey jersey, long black pants and a pair of sneakers.

He may have travelled as far as the Opotiki or Kawerau.

If you’ve seen Hunter or know where he might be, please call 105 and quote the file number 210921/7436.

