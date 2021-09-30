Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Auckland City Centre Residents Opposed To Proposed 'Freedom Protest' Planned For This Weekend In Central Auckland

Thursday, 30 September 2021, 5:42 pm
Press Release: Auckland City Centre Residents Group

  1. City Centre residents are opposed to the proposed “Freedom Protest” planned for this weekend in Central Auckland.
  2. In light of the dramatic spike in covid-19 cases yesterday (29 September) City Centre residents are extremely concerned a mass gathering of this nature poses a serious threat to the health and safety of thousands of local residents.
  3. “We’ve heard from building managers, residents and from body corporate representatives and they’ve made it clear they don’t want this anti-vaccine protest” says CCRG spokesperson Antony Phillips. “Given we share hallways, lifts, lobbies, footpaths and other confined spaces with our neighbours it is imperative we hold our nerve and remain vigilant” he says.
  4. Auckland City Centre is the most densely populated residential community in New Zealand. Comprised of high rise apartment buildings, there are more people living in the city centre than in many provincial centres.
  5. “Our community of apartment dwellers don’t have the outdoor spaces our suburban cousins enjoy, there’s a premium on the few public spaces we do have which are well-used by locals and a vital necessity – especially during a lockdown” Antony adds.
  6. The CCRG defend the right to protest. We have watched and participated in many over the years - Waihorotiu Queen Street, the heart of our neighbourhood has played host to some of the most significant protest movements in our history. However in the midst of a worldwide pandemic, this is about health and safety and respect.
  7. The protests we have seen in Australia and the spike in cases today in Victoria are alarming and we need to do everything we can to avoid their example. “All citizens have equal rights in our democracy and all citizens are required to respect that – no individual has more rights than another. In a pandemic, as in a civil defence emergency, we have to respect the limitations governments put in place to save lives. No individual has the right to behave in a manner that puts other lives at risk. To do so is not an exercise of democratic right but a statement of self-entitlement. says CCRG Chair, Noelene Buckland.

The Auckland City Centre is home to some of the most vulnerable in our society and a groundswell of illegal gatherers coming from outside the area has consequences for us all, especially those most vulnerable. We need our spaces for us and condemn this perversion of democratic purpose as anti-social, selfish and outright cruel. The CCRG call on Police Commissioner Coster, Deputy Commissioner Haumaha and Auckland City District Commander, Superintendent Malthus, to do whatever necessary to protect our communities and our simple message to the organisers: please. not here and not now.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Auckland City Centre Residents Group on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On National’s Covid Re-opening Plan


After banging for what has seemed an eternity about how the government doesn’t have a plan for removing restrictions and re-opening the country, National’s own re-opening “plan” unveiled yesterday was always likely to be an anti-climax. No surprise about that. Even so, much of the plan’s content read more like a series of Buzzfeed listicles than a co-ordinated series of logically sequenced steps.... More>>


Covid-19, 30/9: 1,249 Overall Cases, New Case In Waikato


18 new cases of Covid-19 have been discovered in Auckland after a period of decline. 975 of the Auckland cases have recovered so far, and one new case has been found in Waikato... More>>



 
 


Government: One-off Residence Pathway Provides Certainty To Migrants And Business
The Minister of Immigration, Kris Faafoi, has today announced the 2021 Resident Visa, a one-off, simplified pathway to residence for around 165,000 migrants currently in New Zealand. “We are providing a way forward for our migrant families who have been long disrupted by COVID-19... More>>

ALSO:

National: Launches Plan To Open New Zealand Up
Leader of the Opposition Judith Collins today launched National’s comprehensive plan to tackle Covid-19, end lockdowns and reopen New Zealand to the world. Titled ‘Opening Up’, National’s plan outlines a pathway to avoid nationwide lockdowns and then allow most fully vaccinated travellers to and from New Zealand... More>>

ALSO:



Government: Details Of Interest Deductibility Rules Released
The Government has released the draft legislation outlining the details of the policy limiting the deductibility of interest costs on residential property investments.
Finance Minister Grant Robertson said the interest limitation proposals... More>>

ALSO:

Government: Counter-Terrorism Bill Passes Into Law

Minister of Justice, Kris Faafoi, has welcomed the Counter-Terrorism Legislation Bill which passed its third reading at Parliament today, giving enforcement agencies greater powers to protect New Zealanders from terrorist activity... More>>


Children's Commissioner: Transformation Of OT Can’t Come Soon EnoughThe Government’s commitment to “transform” a dysfunctional Oranga Tamariki is welcome and change must be concrete and urgent for children who need help now, the Children’s Commissioner and Assistant Māori Commissioner say... More>>

ALSO:

Land Air Water: Two-thirds Of NZ’s Monitored River Sites Ecologically Impaired

Today, the Land, Air, Water Aotearoa (LAWA) project has released the LAWA River Water Quality National Picture Summary 2021, alongside updated river monitoring result histories for more than 1500 individual sites across New Zealand... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 