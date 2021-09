Auckland City Centre Residents Opposed To Proposed 'Freedom Protest' Planned For This Weekend In Central Auckland

The Auckland City Centre is home to some of the most vulnerable in our society and a groundswell of illegal gatherers coming from outside the area has consequences for us all, especially those most vulnerable. We need our spaces for us and condemn this perversion of democratic purpose as anti-social, selfish and outright cruel. The CCRG call on Police Commissioner Coster, Deputy Commissioner Haumaha and Auckland City District Commander, Superintendent Malthus, to do whatever necessary to protect our communities and our simple message to the organisers: please. not here and not now.

Gordon Campbell: On National’s Covid Re-opening Plan

After banging for what has seemed an eternity about how the government doesn’t have a plan for removing restrictions and re-opening the country, National’s own re-opening “plan” unveiled yesterday was always likely to be an anti-climax. No surprise about that. Even so, much of the plan’s content read more like a series of Buzzfeed listicles than a co-ordinated series of logically sequenced steps.... More>>



Covid-19, 30/9: 1,249 Overall Cases, New Case In Waikato

18 new cases of Covid-19 have been discovered in Auckland after a period of decline. 975 of the Auckland cases have recovered so far, and one new case has been found in Waikato... More>>