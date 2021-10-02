Homicide investigation underway in Avondale
Saturday, 2 October 2021, 2:08 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Detective Inspector Lloyd Schmid:
A homicide investigation
is now underway after the man shot in Avondale
earlier
this morning died in hospital.
Police were called to the
area just before 4.30am after receiving a report
that
gunshots had been heard.
Saintly Lane was cordoned off
while Police, including Armed Offenders Squad
members,
cleared a residential property.
Police are now speaking
with a number of people from the property.
The area
remains cordoned and a scene examination will begin
today.
Police would like to acknowledge the residents of
Saintly Lane.
We understand this morning's events have
been distressing for them and we
appreciate their ongoing
patience as we continue to conduct enquiries in
the
area.
© Scoop Media
Join the Scoop Citizen Community
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Find out more
Gordon Campbell: On National’s Covid Re-opening Plan
After banging for what has seemed an eternity about how the government doesn’t have a plan for removing restrictions and re-opening the country, National’s own re-opening “plan” unveiled yesterday was always likely to be an anti-climax. No surprise about that. Even so, much of the plan’s content read more like a series of Buzzfeed listicles than a co-ordinated series of logically sequenced steps.... More>>
Covid-19, 1/10: 1,268 Overall Cases
19 new cases of Covid-19 have been discovered in Auckland today. There are no known new cases in Waikato or Wellington. 1007 of the Auckland cases have recovered so far... More>>