Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

6000 Tests In Waikato Yesterday, No Significant Public Locations Of Interest Identified In Hamilton

Tuesday, 5 October 2021, 12:03 pm
Press Release: Waikato DHB

Waikato DHB is processing more than 6000 COVID-19 swabs taken from around the region on Monday during unprecedented demand for testing.

Community Testing Centres at Founders Theatre and Claudelands Event Centre took a combined 1000 swabs yesterday, while a pop-up testing site in Raglan did a further 350.

Riki Nia Nia, Executive Director Māori, Equity and Health Improvement, said the DHB was continuing to add capacity across testing sites as the demand for testing was far in excess of previous events.

“We are taking an ‘all hands’ approach. Our Claudelands site alone is operating eight testing lanes this morning. We have responded to previous events, even during this latest resurgence, but the level of demand for testing this week is far higher than we have seen before.

“It is highly reassuring that our community is so responsive in taking steps to keep their whānau and others safe. At the same time, it is important that our testing facilities are available to those priority individuals who meet the criteria for testing at this time and we are urging people who are not symptomatic to call Healthline or their GP for guidance before seeking a test.”

Anyone who is experiencing cold or flu-like symptoms, following guidance relating to a location of interest, or has been directed by Healthline or your GP, is asked to please seek a test immediately.

Community testing centres were operating with extended hours today, with testing underway from 8am at the Hamilton sites. Pop-up sites were continuing today at Raglan and Huntly. All sites can be viewed on the DHB website.

Although they will continue testing through to the advertised closing time (often beyond this time), gates may be closed ahead of this time to prevent new queues forming at the time of closing. For example, at the time the entrance gates were closed at the Claudelands site yesterday there were approximately 70 vehicles within the gates and all were tested before the site closed.

Staff at testing sites were also speaking to people in queues to advise of other testing sites which may have shorter wait times. Testing is available from a wide range of providers throughout Waikato including GPs, designated GP practices (no enrolment required), and urgent care clinics.

Mr Nia Nia said community providers had been outstanding in their response to testing demand.

“We know of one clinic which did around 300 swabs yesterday. We are also aware that some have additional capacity so are encouraging people to consider those options.”

Limited exposure events

Mr Nia Nia said Waikato DHB’s Public Health team have continued contact tracing work at pace.

“We have not identified any public locations of interest of significance in Hamilton at this time. Potential exposure events have generally been direct interactions between individuals (or within workplaces) which we have been able to follow up on directly. In these circumstances anyone identified as a contact is called directly by Public Health. We are continuing investigations with those newer cases announced yesterday and will provide updates as this progresses.

“This is good news so far. With 6000 swabs taken yesterday, we should have a clearer picture emerging today on whether there has been any further community spread other than through these direct contacts between households.”

Mr Nia Nia said the lack of significant locations of interest shared publicly was likely contributing to the extreme demand for testing.

“We have seen that when locations of interest are announced, this has reduced demand for testing as people have that reassurance of whether they have risk and meet the criteria for testing or not.”

Locations of interest identified in Raglan to date can be viewed on the Ministry of Health website.

© Scoop Media

Waikato District Health Board

Waikato DHB

Healthy People. Excellent Care

Waikato District Health Board (DHB) employs over 6500 people and plans, funds and provides hospital and health services to more than 391,770 people in a region covering eight per cent of New Zealand.

Contact Waikato District Health Board

 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Lifting The Lockdowns, And The Covid Pill


One can sympathise with firms struggling under the financial stress caused by Covid restrictions. Yet business (and other critics)appear to be demanding that the government produce a plan for re-opening that will still somehow (a) control the virus at a tolerable level while (b) delivering “certainty” to business no seriously bad consequences would ensue. Those demands seem deluded. Anyone can announce that at X level of vaccination, Y restrictions would be removed. Yet if the infection numbers then explode as a result, the outcome could well be worse for the community and hospitality industry alike... More>>


Covid-19 & Government: Auckland Restrictions Eased In Steps


Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has today set out a roadmap for Auckland to carefully move out of current Covid-19 restrictions. Alert Level 3 and 4 restrictions in Auckland have helped control the Delta outbreak over the past seven weeks while New Zealanders ramped up their vaccination rates... More>>



 
 



Oxfam: “This Is Where Our Missing Hospitals Are”: New Exposé Of Secretive Tax Havens
The International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ) published a new report today exposing the wealthy individuals and multinational corporations using tax havens to avoid paying their fair share of tax... More>>


Government: Considering Next Steps In Three Waters Reforms
Today marks the final day of the two-month long engagement between the Government and local councils on the proposed reforms to New Zealand’s drinking, storm and waste water services. Local Government Minister, Nanaia Mahuta, acknowledged the feedback councils have provided over the engagement period.... More>>

ALSO:

Government: One-off Residence Pathway Provides Certainty To Migrants And Business
The Minister of Immigration, Kris Faafoi, has today announced the 2021 Resident Visa, a one-off, simplified pathway to residence for around 165,000 migrants currently in New Zealand. “We are providing a way forward for our migrant families who have been long disrupted by COVID-19... More>>

ALSO:


Fundraising Institute NZ: Charities Being Called Out For Anti-vaccination Campaign

The Fundraising Institute is slamming registered charities, that benefit from Government tax-free status, for actively campaigning against the Government’s Covid-19 vaccination programme... More>>

Government: Counter-Terrorism Bill Passes Into Law

Minister of Justice, Kris Faafoi, has welcomed the Counter-Terrorism Legislation Bill which passed its third reading at Parliament today, giving enforcement agencies greater powers to protect New Zealanders from terrorist activity... More>>


Children's Commissioner: Transformation Of OT Can’t Come Soon EnoughThe Government’s commitment to “transform” a dysfunctional Oranga Tamariki is welcome and change must be concrete and urgent for children who need help now, the Children’s Commissioner and Assistant Māori Commissioner say... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 