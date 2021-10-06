Watercare Water Supply Update: 6 October

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
One can sympathise with firms struggling under the financial stress caused by Covid restrictions. Yet business (and other critics)appear to be demanding that the government produce a plan for re-opening that will still somehow (a) control the virus at a tolerable level while (b) delivering “certainty” to business no seriously bad consequences would ensue. Those demands seem deluded. Anyone can announce that at X level of vaccination, Y restrictions would be removed. Yet if the infection numbers then explode as a result, the outcome could well be worse for the community and hospitality industry alike... More>>
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has today set out a roadmap for Auckland to carefully move out of current Covid-19 restrictions. Alert Level 3 and 4 restrictions in Auckland have helped control the Delta outbreak over the past seven weeks while New Zealanders ramped up their vaccination rates... More>>
RNZ: PM announces Covid-19 vaccine certificate Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says Cabinet has agreed to the use of vaccine certificates in New Zealand. New Zealand's "vaccine passport" is likely to be a digital Covid-19 vaccination certificate containing a QR code... More>>
Government: To Review Electoral Law Minister of Justice Kris Faafoi has announced the Government will review New Zealand’s electoral laws to ensure the rules remain fit for purpose and meet the needs of the next generation of voters... More>>
Minister of Justice, Kris Faafoi, has welcomed the Counter-Terrorism Legislation Bill which passed its third reading at Parliament today, giving enforcement agencies greater powers to protect New Zealanders from terrorist activity... More>>