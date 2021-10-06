Watercare Water Supply Update: 6 October

RNZ: PM announces Covid-19 vaccine certificate

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says Cabinet has agreed to the use of vaccine certificates in New Zealand. New Zealand's "vaccine passport" is likely to be a digital Covid-19 vaccination certificate containing a QR code... More>>

ALSO:

ACT - Vaccine Certificate A Logistical Nightmare

Government: To Review Electoral Law

Minister of Justice Kris Faafoi has announced the Government will review New Zealand’s electoral laws to ensure the rules remain fit for purpose and meet the needs of the next generation of voters... More>>

ALSO:



Oxfam: “This Is Where Our Missing Hospitals Are”: New Exposé Of Secretive Tax Havens

The International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ) published a new report today exposing the wealthy individuals and multinational corporations using tax havens to avoid paying their fair share of tax... More>>



