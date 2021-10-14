UPDATE - missing person, Ashburton



Government: Opportunity To Shape NZ’s First Emissions Reduction Plan

The Government is inviting New Zealanders to inform the country’s first Emissions Reduction Plan with the release of a consultation document containing a range of policy ideas to decrease the country’s emissions, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Climate Change Minister James Shaw announced today... More>>

Government: Books Show Resilient And Strong Economy

The end of year audited Crown accounts released today show the Government’s health led approach to the COVID-19 pandemic has protected New Zealand’s economy. “On almost every indicator the accounts show that the New Zealand economy has performed better than forecast... More>>



Healthcare: Health System Is Ready For Assisted-dying Law

The health system is ready for the implementation of the End of Life Choice Act when it takes effect next month, making assisted dying legal in New Zealand, Health Minister Andrew Little said today... More>>

ACT - ACT Welcomes End Of Life Choice Milestone



