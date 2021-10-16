UPDATE - Serious Crash, Remutaka

Police can now confirm the driver of a truck which overturned on the Remutaka Hill earlier today has died.

The road has now reopened following the crash around 11:50am.

The truck is still down a bank and the road may be closed again later this evening for continued investigations.

A Serious Crash investigation is ongoing.

Motorists are advised to keep an eye on the NZTA website for future road closure information - the road will be closed for several hours in the late evening at one point over the next few days while the truck is retrieved.

