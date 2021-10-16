UPDATE - Serious Crash, Remutaka
Saturday, 16 October 2021, 5:49 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police can now confirm the driver of a truck which
overturned on the Remutaka Hill earlier today has
died.
The road has now reopened following the crash
around 11:50am.
The truck is still down a bank and the
road may be closed again later this evening for continued
investigations.
A Serious Crash investigation is
ongoing.
Motorists are advised to keep an eye on the
NZTA website for future road closure information - the road
will be closed for several hours in the late evening at one
point over the next few days while the truck is
retrieved.
